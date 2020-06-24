8 Suncreek

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage tennis court

Elegant, beautifully remodeled and expanded Gables Home in one of the North Lake's most prestigious neighborhoods. Just a block to the Lake, Tennis Club and Eastshore Elementary School. Tremendous curb appeal with custom leaded glass front doors and an Italian inspired front fountain. As you enter the home you will be amazed at the open space and travertine floors! A fabulous home for entertaining,dining, a grand piano or just comfortable every day life! The kitchen is a dream! All white cabinetry and a large center white marble Island. The 5 burner gas cooktop, stainless steel refrigerator, double ovens and wide windows overlooking the garden create the perfect setting for the gourmet chef! A Gathering Place! On the main floor there are 2 fireplaces, formal dining, cozy office, separate laundry room and large open family room. There is direct access into the home from the garage. The custom staircase is classic with white balusters and richly stained handrail. Upstairs all 4 bedrooms are customized with white Plantation shutters and superb California closets. The Master Bedroom suite is spacious with an elegant bath. Italian stone has been chosen for the bath featuring a relaxing tub, dual sinks and custom closet. There is a wall length window seat with cabinets. The entire home is painted in soft cafe au lait & crisp white trim. The easy care exterior has a wrap around patio with a fountains, BBQ & mature trees. This North Lake neighborhood location is incomparable!