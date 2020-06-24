All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 8 Suncreek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
8 Suncreek
Last updated July 5 2019 at 2:20 PM

8 Suncreek

8 Suncreek · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8 Suncreek, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Elegant, beautifully remodeled and expanded Gables Home in one of the North Lake's most prestigious neighborhoods. Just a block to the Lake, Tennis Club and Eastshore Elementary School. Tremendous curb appeal with custom leaded glass front doors and an Italian inspired front fountain. As you enter the home you will be amazed at the open space and travertine floors! A fabulous home for entertaining,dining, a grand piano or just comfortable every day life! The kitchen is a dream! All white cabinetry and a large center white marble Island. The 5 burner gas cooktop, stainless steel refrigerator, double ovens and wide windows overlooking the garden create the perfect setting for the gourmet chef! A Gathering Place! On the main floor there are 2 fireplaces, formal dining, cozy office, separate laundry room and large open family room. There is direct access into the home from the garage. The custom staircase is classic with white balusters and richly stained handrail. Upstairs all 4 bedrooms are customized with white Plantation shutters and superb California closets. The Master Bedroom suite is spacious with an elegant bath. Italian stone has been chosen for the bath featuring a relaxing tub, dual sinks and custom closet. There is a wall length window seat with cabinets. The entire home is painted in soft cafe au lait & crisp white trim. The easy care exterior has a wrap around patio with a fountains, BBQ & mature trees. This North Lake neighborhood location is incomparable!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Suncreek have any available units?
8 Suncreek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 Suncreek have?
Some of 8 Suncreek's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Suncreek currently offering any rent specials?
8 Suncreek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Suncreek pet-friendly?
No, 8 Suncreek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Suncreek offer parking?
Yes, 8 Suncreek offers parking.
Does 8 Suncreek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Suncreek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Suncreek have a pool?
No, 8 Suncreek does not have a pool.
Does 8 Suncreek have accessible units?
No, 8 Suncreek does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Suncreek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Suncreek has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Suncreek have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Suncreek does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology