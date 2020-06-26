All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:57 AM

8 Soho

8 Soho · No Longer Available
Location

8 Soho, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Central Park West - Granville residence 3, contemporary loft style condominium. Attached 2 car side by side bay garage enter to a spacious great room for use as home office/gym/recreation or family room. Big walk in closet, 1/2 bath, laundry washer and dryer are on this main level. 2nd story feature living room and kitchen. Kitchen equipped with big granite counter space, stainless steel GE appliances and Profile refrigerator. One bedroom with a full bath and walk in closet next to living room. 3rd level feature a loft for computer room/den, master bedroom with double vanities, shower and walk in closet. Upgraded floor tiles on first and second level kitchen and living room. Bedrooms feature carpeting. Located close to South Coast Plaza, Newport Beach, Fashion Island, UCI, John Wayne Airport, restaurants, food courts etc... No pet please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Soho have any available units?
8 Soho doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 Soho have?
Some of 8 Soho's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Soho currently offering any rent specials?
8 Soho is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Soho pet-friendly?
No, 8 Soho is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Soho offer parking?
Yes, 8 Soho offers parking.
Does 8 Soho have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Soho offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Soho have a pool?
No, 8 Soho does not have a pool.
Does 8 Soho have accessible units?
No, 8 Soho does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Soho have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Soho does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Soho have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Soho does not have units with air conditioning.
