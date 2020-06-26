Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Central Park West - Granville residence 3, contemporary loft style condominium. Attached 2 car side by side bay garage enter to a spacious great room for use as home office/gym/recreation or family room. Big walk in closet, 1/2 bath, laundry washer and dryer are on this main level. 2nd story feature living room and kitchen. Kitchen equipped with big granite counter space, stainless steel GE appliances and Profile refrigerator. One bedroom with a full bath and walk in closet next to living room. 3rd level feature a loft for computer room/den, master bedroom with double vanities, shower and walk in closet. Upgraded floor tiles on first and second level kitchen and living room. Bedrooms feature carpeting. Located close to South Coast Plaza, Newport Beach, Fashion Island, UCI, John Wayne Airport, restaurants, food courts etc... No pet please.