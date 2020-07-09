All apartments in Irvine
Location

8 Pebble, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
**Virtual Showings Available**

Located in the beautiful Woodbridge area of Irvine near South lake Alton and East Yale Loop sits this spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath single family home. This home has a great inside loop location just walking distance to beautiful lake views. The interior has been freshly painted, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, stainless steel dishwasher and stove. The there is hardwood flooring and new vinyl wood flooring throughout. This home is great for entertaining with a large living room with fireplace, formal dining area and spacious family room with built in custom bookcase. The spacious master bedroom has a large tub, lots of closet space and custom built in cabinets. There is a laundry room with a washer and dryer. This house has a large back yard with deck patio covers on both the back and side yards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Pebble have any available units?
8 Pebble doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 Pebble have?
Some of 8 Pebble's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Pebble currently offering any rent specials?
8 Pebble is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Pebble pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Pebble is pet friendly.
Does 8 Pebble offer parking?
Yes, 8 Pebble offers parking.
Does 8 Pebble have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Pebble offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Pebble have a pool?
No, 8 Pebble does not have a pool.
Does 8 Pebble have accessible units?
No, 8 Pebble does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Pebble have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Pebble has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Pebble have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Pebble has units with air conditioning.

