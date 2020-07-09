Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

**Virtual Showings Available**



Located in the beautiful Woodbridge area of Irvine near South lake Alton and East Yale Loop sits this spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath single family home. This home has a great inside loop location just walking distance to beautiful lake views. The interior has been freshly painted, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, stainless steel dishwasher and stove. The there is hardwood flooring and new vinyl wood flooring throughout. This home is great for entertaining with a large living room with fireplace, formal dining area and spacious family room with built in custom bookcase. The spacious master bedroom has a large tub, lots of closet space and custom built in cabinets. There is a laundry room with a washer and dryer. This house has a large back yard with deck patio covers on both the back and side yards.