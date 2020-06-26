All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

8 Night Star

8 Night Star · No Longer Available
Location

8 Night Star, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Lovely 3 Bedroom House in Turtle Rock! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=P2obe8BVeEz

Take a look at this fun video tour!
https://youtu.be/Mxeoe9FUCT4

To schedule showings:
1. Submit application to our website at rpmcoast.com
2. Once application is approved your showing appointment will be scheduled and confirmed.

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Irvine's Turtle Rock neighborhood. Walk in through your own private courtyard and into the large living room featuring vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace and opens up to the side yard with 2 windowed double doors. Wonderful kitchen features plenty of counter space and storage with comfy dining nook and breakfast bar. Matching stainless steel dishwasher, electric cook top, and convection oven. Massive master bedroom suite features vaulted ceilings, lots of windows with plantation shutters, and opens up to the back yard. Huge master bathroom features vast double vanity, immense soaking tub, and even larger shower booth. Both other spacious bedrooms feature mirrored closet doors and remote ceiling fans. New carpet throughout!

Attached 2 car garage with lots of storage and lighting would make an excellent workshop. Separate laundry room with plenty of storage. Gorgeous backyard features a comfy patio with cover and lush green grass with lots of lovely plants all around.

Located in Irvine's wonderful Turtle Rock neighborhood close to UCI with easy access to the 405 and 73 offering easy commutes to Irvine and Newport business districts. Within minutes of lots of shopping, dining, and entertainment with Fashion Island and the Irvine Spectrum a few short miles down the road.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3900 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. Pets welcome. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit for each approved pet. For more information contact Deanne at 714-899-2200 x114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com/hendy@rpmcoast.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4961361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Night Star have any available units?
8 Night Star doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 Night Star have?
Some of 8 Night Star's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Night Star currently offering any rent specials?
8 Night Star is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Night Star pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Night Star is pet friendly.
Does 8 Night Star offer parking?
Yes, 8 Night Star offers parking.
Does 8 Night Star have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Night Star does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Night Star have a pool?
Yes, 8 Night Star has a pool.
Does 8 Night Star have accessible units?
No, 8 Night Star does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Night Star have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Night Star has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Night Star have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Night Star has units with air conditioning.
