8 Night Star

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage pet friendly tennis court

Lovely 3 Bedroom House in Turtle Rock! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=P2obe8BVeEz



Take a look at this fun video tour!

https://youtu.be/Mxeoe9FUCT4



To schedule showings:

1. Submit application to our website at rpmcoast.com

2. Once application is approved your showing appointment will be scheduled and confirmed.



Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Irvine's Turtle Rock neighborhood. Walk in through your own private courtyard and into the large living room featuring vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace and opens up to the side yard with 2 windowed double doors. Wonderful kitchen features plenty of counter space and storage with comfy dining nook and breakfast bar. Matching stainless steel dishwasher, electric cook top, and convection oven. Massive master bedroom suite features vaulted ceilings, lots of windows with plantation shutters, and opens up to the back yard. Huge master bathroom features vast double vanity, immense soaking tub, and even larger shower booth. Both other spacious bedrooms feature mirrored closet doors and remote ceiling fans. New carpet throughout!



Attached 2 car garage with lots of storage and lighting would make an excellent workshop. Separate laundry room with plenty of storage. Gorgeous backyard features a comfy patio with cover and lush green grass with lots of lovely plants all around.



Located in Irvine's wonderful Turtle Rock neighborhood close to UCI with easy access to the 405 and 73 offering easy commutes to Irvine and Newport business districts. Within minutes of lots of shopping, dining, and entertainment with Fashion Island and the Irvine Spectrum a few short miles down the road.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3900 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. Pets welcome. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit for each approved pet. For more information contact Deanne at 714-899-2200 x114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com/hendy@rpmcoast.com



No Cats Allowed



