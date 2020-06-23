Amenities
Come and see this beautiful 1,200-square-foot condo on the Northwood neighborhood in Irvine, California for yourself!
The unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It also comes with an attached-garage and detached-garage, with permitted parking.
Inside, the bright and airy unit boasts of hardwood floors, large picture/single-hung windows, indoor glass doors that open into its private balcony, and high ceilings.
The lovely kitchen consists of fine cabinetry, granite countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. For climate control, the apartment has installed gas heating and air conditioning. The spacious bedrooms are bright and well-lit, thanks to wide windows with shutters that allow ample sunlight to enter. They have built-in cabinets and drawers as well for additional storage. Its neat bathrooms are equipped with modern bathroom fixtures and a marble-topped vanity with dark-stained wooden drawers. Equally hued wooden framed vanity mirrors surmounted it. There are two separate shower/tub combo, each enclosed in aluminum framed, sliding glass panels.
For your laundry needs, in-unit washers and dryers are provided. Strictly no smoking allowed in the property.
The exterior has a patio-- perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.
Other cool amenity includes free use of the shared swimming pool.
Only small dogs are allowed. We ask for a $200 pet deposit/pet.
Included utilities: HOA fees. The renter will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, gas, and electricity.
8 Magellan Aisle is somewhat walkable, so some errands can be accomplished on foot. It is located in a very bikeable area, too, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes.
Nearby parks: Sycamore Park, Coralwood Park, and Blue Gum Park.
Bike Score: 76
Nearby Schools:
Jeffrey Trail Middle - 0.54 miles, 10/10
Northwood High School - 2.42 miles, 9/10
Irvine High School - 0.91 miles, 9/1
(RLNE4954462)