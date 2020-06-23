All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

8 Magellan Aisle

8 Magellan Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

8 Magellan Aisle, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come and see this beautiful 1,200-square-foot condo on the Northwood neighborhood in Irvine, California for yourself!

The unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It also comes with an attached-garage and detached-garage, with permitted parking.

Inside, the bright and airy unit boasts of hardwood floors, large picture/single-hung windows, indoor glass doors that open into its private balcony, and high ceilings.

The lovely kitchen consists of fine cabinetry, granite countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. For climate control, the apartment has installed gas heating and air conditioning. The spacious bedrooms are bright and well-lit, thanks to wide windows with shutters that allow ample sunlight to enter. They have built-in cabinets and drawers as well for additional storage. Its neat bathrooms are equipped with modern bathroom fixtures and a marble-topped vanity with dark-stained wooden drawers. Equally hued wooden framed vanity mirrors surmounted it. There are two separate shower/tub combo, each enclosed in aluminum framed, sliding glass panels.

For your laundry needs, in-unit washers and dryers are provided. Strictly no smoking allowed in the property.

The exterior has a patio-- perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.
Other cool amenity includes free use of the shared swimming pool.

Only small dogs are allowed. We ask for a $200 pet deposit/pet.

Included utilities: HOA fees. The renter will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, gas, and electricity.

8 Magellan Aisle is somewhat walkable, so some errands can be accomplished on foot. It is located in a very bikeable area, too, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes.

Nearby parks: Sycamore Park, Coralwood Park, and Blue Gum Park.

Bike Score: 76

Nearby Schools:
Jeffrey Trail Middle - 0.54 miles, 10/10
Northwood High School - 2.42 miles, 9/10
Irvine High School - 0.91 miles, 9/1

(RLNE4954462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Magellan Aisle have any available units?
8 Magellan Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 Magellan Aisle have?
Some of 8 Magellan Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Magellan Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
8 Magellan Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Magellan Aisle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Magellan Aisle is pet friendly.
Does 8 Magellan Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 8 Magellan Aisle offers parking.
Does 8 Magellan Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Magellan Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Magellan Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 8 Magellan Aisle has a pool.
Does 8 Magellan Aisle have accessible units?
No, 8 Magellan Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Magellan Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Magellan Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Magellan Aisle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Magellan Aisle has units with air conditioning.
