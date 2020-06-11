All apartments in Irvine
8 Madagascar
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:11 AM

8 Madagascar

8 Madagascar · (949) 922-3328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

8 Madagascar, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1508 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This elegant detached home in gated Oak Creek features two generous bedrooms plus LARGE loft and two-car direct access garage! A flowing floor plan with MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM AND BATH, sun-splashed balcony and convenient inside laundry (washer and dryer included!). Designer upgrades include luxury vinyl wood flooring, multiple ceiling fans, custom paint and custom blinds. Sparkling kitchen features built-in microwave, sit-up bar, ample dry-foods pantry, stainless steel appliances package and under-cabinet task lighting! Spacious Master Suite boasts walk-in closet as well as master bath with dual vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Enjoy Oak Creeks' resort-style pools, spas, tennis, sport courts, tot-lots and nearby upscale shopping, dining plus Irvine's award winning schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Madagascar have any available units?
8 Madagascar has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Madagascar have?
Some of 8 Madagascar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Madagascar currently offering any rent specials?
8 Madagascar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Madagascar pet-friendly?
No, 8 Madagascar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Madagascar offer parking?
Yes, 8 Madagascar does offer parking.
Does 8 Madagascar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Madagascar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Madagascar have a pool?
Yes, 8 Madagascar has a pool.
Does 8 Madagascar have accessible units?
No, 8 Madagascar does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Madagascar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Madagascar has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Madagascar have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Madagascar does not have units with air conditioning.
