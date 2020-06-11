8 Madagascar

Amenities
This elegant detached home in gated Oak Creek features two generous bedrooms plus LARGE loft and two-car direct access garage! A flowing floor plan with MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM AND BATH, sun-splashed balcony and convenient inside laundry (washer and dryer included!). Designer upgrades include luxury vinyl wood flooring, multiple ceiling fans, custom paint and custom blinds. Sparkling kitchen features built-in microwave, sit-up bar, ample dry-foods pantry, stainless steel appliances package and under-cabinet task lighting! Spacious Master Suite boasts walk-in closet as well as master bath with dual vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Enjoy Oak Creeks' resort-style pools, spas, tennis, sport courts, tot-lots and nearby upscale shopping, dining plus Irvine's award winning schools!