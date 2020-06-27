8 Heatherwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Great location: quiet cul-de-sac! Guard gated Northwood Pointe community in Irvine. Great opportunity to live in this elegant home with cathedral ceilings, French doors and huge windows. Gourmet kitchen opens to bright family room with fireplace. Entertain in the formal dining room or outdoors in the California room with kitchenette, fan and cable ready for your TV. Take in the lush landscaping surrounding the large backyard. Main floor includes bedroom and bath plus an office. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and huge master suite with attached office or sitting area. Connect with nature at nearby parks or hiking/biking trails. Access to 2 community pools and courts. Located minutes from award winning Irvine Unified Schools: Canyon View Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood HS.