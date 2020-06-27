All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:17 PM

8 Heatherwood

8 Heatherwood · No Longer Available
Location

8 Heatherwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great location: quiet cul-de-sac! Guard gated Northwood Pointe community in Irvine. Great opportunity to live in this elegant home with cathedral ceilings, French doors and huge windows. Gourmet kitchen opens to bright family room with fireplace. Entertain in the formal dining room or outdoors in the California room with kitchenette, fan and cable ready for your TV. Take in the lush landscaping surrounding the large backyard. Main floor includes bedroom and bath plus an office. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and huge master suite with attached office or sitting area. Connect with nature at nearby parks or hiking/biking trails. Access to 2 community pools and courts. Located minutes from award winning Irvine Unified Schools: Canyon View Elementary, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Heatherwood have any available units?
8 Heatherwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 Heatherwood have?
Some of 8 Heatherwood's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Heatherwood currently offering any rent specials?
8 Heatherwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Heatherwood pet-friendly?
No, 8 Heatherwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Heatherwood offer parking?
Yes, 8 Heatherwood offers parking.
Does 8 Heatherwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Heatherwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Heatherwood have a pool?
Yes, 8 Heatherwood has a pool.
Does 8 Heatherwood have accessible units?
No, 8 Heatherwood does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Heatherwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Heatherwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Heatherwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Heatherwood does not have units with air conditioning.
