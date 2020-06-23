8 Edgestone

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Premium location in highly sought after Windwood Garden Homes! Walk to 99 Ranch Market shopping mall and public transportation. Very desirable center location in Irvine. New flooring (no carpet anywhere) Corner location on a quiet cul-de-sac with a wrap around yard. Living room feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings, Family room with sliding door to rear patio/yard, half bath downstairs and 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Bright and open. Properties only attached at garage. Two car direct access garage with laundry in the garage. Skylights and garden windows. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Landscaped from gated yard and private backyard. Pets will be considered.