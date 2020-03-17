8 Bayfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage guest parking

Great location in the desirable Woodbridge community, right at the end of South Lake. Located across from ample guest parking, you'll appreciate your own full driveway and lawn in the front yard. Relax outside on the covered front porch overlooking the cul de sac. Beautiful hardwood flooring on main floor and upgraded carpet on the second level. Gourmet kitchen with all newer appliances open to family room. Main floor bedroom with built in murphy bed and upgraded full bathroom on main level. Brand new upgraded tile flooring in all upstairs bathrooms. 2 full car garage with lots of built in storage units and epoxy flooring in excellent condition. Nice size back yard hosts space for friends and family to enjoy with a raised planter, lawn, and built BBQ w/ sink and stove. Upstairs you'll find a luxe master suite with separate walk-in closet, shower, and soaking tub. Two more secondary bedrooms and a bathroom and a functional upstairs laundry room. Short walk to south lake. Irvine's award-winning schools, Woodbridge High, South Lake Middle, and Springbrook Elementary.