Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

8 Bayfield

8 Bayfield · (714) 418-6876
Location

8 Bayfield, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Great location in the desirable Woodbridge community, right at the end of South Lake. Located across from ample guest parking, you'll appreciate your own full driveway and lawn in the front yard. Relax outside on the covered front porch overlooking the cul de sac. Beautiful hardwood flooring on main floor and upgraded carpet on the second level. Gourmet kitchen with all newer appliances open to family room. Main floor bedroom with built in murphy bed and upgraded full bathroom on main level. Brand new upgraded tile flooring in all upstairs bathrooms. 2 full car garage with lots of built in storage units and epoxy flooring in excellent condition. Nice size back yard hosts space for friends and family to enjoy with a raised planter, lawn, and built BBQ w/ sink and stove. Upstairs you'll find a luxe master suite with separate walk-in closet, shower, and soaking tub. Two more secondary bedrooms and a bathroom and a functional upstairs laundry room. Short walk to south lake. Irvine's award-winning schools, Woodbridge High, South Lake Middle, and Springbrook Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Bayfield have any available units?
8 Bayfield has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Bayfield have?
Some of 8 Bayfield's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Bayfield currently offering any rent specials?
8 Bayfield isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Bayfield pet-friendly?
No, 8 Bayfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Bayfield offer parking?
Yes, 8 Bayfield does offer parking.
Does 8 Bayfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Bayfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Bayfield have a pool?
No, 8 Bayfield does not have a pool.
Does 8 Bayfield have accessible units?
No, 8 Bayfield does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Bayfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Bayfield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Bayfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Bayfield does not have units with air conditioning.
