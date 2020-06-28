79 Mayfair

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous and clean 2 BD, 2BA condo located in a quiet neighborhood of Stonegate. Bright and open floor plan with 12’ high ceiling. Great room opens to a balcony overlooking the mountains. Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen. Full size front load washer and dryer in unit. Attached 2-car garage with extra storage space. Extra parking and mailbox next to front entrance. Easy access to freeways and walking distance to Woodburry Town Center. Call for showing. Non-smoking and no pet. Owner and agent are related.