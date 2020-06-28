All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 27 2019 at 2:58 PM

79 Mayfair

79 Mayfair · No Longer Available
Location

79 Mayfair, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous and clean 2 BD, 2BA condo located in a quiet neighborhood of Stonegate. Bright and open floor plan with 12’ high ceiling. Great room opens to a balcony overlooking the mountains. Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen. Full size front load washer and dryer in unit. Attached 2-car garage with extra storage space. Extra parking and mailbox next to front entrance. Easy access to freeways and walking distance to Woodburry Town Center. Call for showing. Non-smoking and no pet. Owner and agent are related.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Mayfair have any available units?
79 Mayfair doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 79 Mayfair have?
Some of 79 Mayfair's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Mayfair currently offering any rent specials?
79 Mayfair is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Mayfair pet-friendly?
No, 79 Mayfair is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 79 Mayfair offer parking?
Yes, 79 Mayfair offers parking.
Does 79 Mayfair have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 79 Mayfair offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Mayfair have a pool?
No, 79 Mayfair does not have a pool.
Does 79 Mayfair have accessible units?
No, 79 Mayfair does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Mayfair have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79 Mayfair has units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Mayfair have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Mayfair does not have units with air conditioning.
