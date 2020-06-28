78 Greenfield

Amenities

Convenient floorplan and location in Resort-like Woodbridge South Lake community of Irvine. Floorplan is arranged in a U-shape with master bedroom/bath on one side; the other two bedrooms and full bath on the other side; kitchen/dining/living room in the center. Very practical and conducive to privacy. Carpeting throughout most of the home, except kitchen and baths. Full length mirrored sliding closet doors. Bright and practical kitchen layout with adjoining dining area and open to living room. Plenty of light throughout. Walking distance: Woodbridge South Lake lagoon, tennis, picnic and lake rentals and all Woodbridge pools; walk to Crossroads plaza shops, restaurants, coffee shops, movie theater and more. Easy commute: 405 Fwy; University of Cal Irvine, John Wayne Airport, Beach Cities, etc. Approx 45 min commute to LAX Airport. Walking distance to Woodbridge High School and award elementary and middle schools. This is a prime home in a prime location for all ages. Make coming home the best part of your day!