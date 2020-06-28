All apartments in Irvine
78 Greenfield

78 Greenfield · No Longer Available
Irvine
Woodbridge
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

78 Greenfield, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

pool
coffee bar
tennis court
media room
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
media room
tennis court
Convenient floorplan and location in Resort-like Woodbridge South Lake community of Irvine. Floorplan is arranged in a U-shape with master bedroom/bath on one side; the other two bedrooms and full bath on the other side; kitchen/dining/living room in the center. Very practical and conducive to privacy. Carpeting throughout most of the home, except kitchen and baths. Full length mirrored sliding closet doors. Bright and practical kitchen layout with adjoining dining area and open to living room. Plenty of light throughout. Walking distance: Woodbridge South Lake lagoon, tennis, picnic and lake rentals and all Woodbridge pools; walk to Crossroads plaza shops, restaurants, coffee shops, movie theater and more. Easy commute: 405 Fwy; University of Cal Irvine, John Wayne Airport, Beach Cities, etc. Approx 45 min commute to LAX Airport. Walking distance to Woodbridge High School and award elementary and middle schools. This is a prime home in a prime location for all ages. Make coming home the best part of your day!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Greenfield have any available units?
78 Greenfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 78 Greenfield have?
Some of 78 Greenfield's amenities include pool, coffee bar, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Greenfield currently offering any rent specials?
78 Greenfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Greenfield pet-friendly?
No, 78 Greenfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 78 Greenfield offer parking?
No, 78 Greenfield does not offer parking.
Does 78 Greenfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 Greenfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Greenfield have a pool?
Yes, 78 Greenfield has a pool.
Does 78 Greenfield have accessible units?
No, 78 Greenfield does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Greenfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 Greenfield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Greenfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Greenfield does not have units with air conditioning.
