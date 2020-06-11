All apartments in Irvine
78 Cape Cod

78 Cape Cod · No Longer Available
Location

78 Cape Cod, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

recently renovated
playground
basketball court
volleyball court
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
volleyball court
Fully renovated property with top of the line appliances: Dacor 5 burner gas range, double oven, one convection, Sharp microwave oven drawer. Custom cabinetry with designer knobs. Recessed lighting, rich maple floors, smooth ceilings, and oversized skylight in living room. Double-paned windows, and elegant French slider door off spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Professionally designed landscape yard with slate stone & layered stone walls a perfect entertainers dream. Children enjoy Carrotwood Park steps away with tot lot, sand volleyball & basketball court. Walking trail behind the house and walking distance to Zion market plaza. Award winning Northwood Elementary , Sierra Vista Middle School, and Northwood HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 Cape Cod have any available units?
78 Cape Cod doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 78 Cape Cod have?
Some of 78 Cape Cod's amenities include recently renovated, playground, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 Cape Cod currently offering any rent specials?
78 Cape Cod is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 Cape Cod pet-friendly?
No, 78 Cape Cod is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 78 Cape Cod offer parking?
No, 78 Cape Cod does not offer parking.
Does 78 Cape Cod have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 Cape Cod does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 Cape Cod have a pool?
No, 78 Cape Cod does not have a pool.
Does 78 Cape Cod have accessible units?
No, 78 Cape Cod does not have accessible units.
Does 78 Cape Cod have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 Cape Cod does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78 Cape Cod have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 Cape Cod does not have units with air conditioning.
