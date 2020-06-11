78 Cape Cod

Amenities

recently renovated playground basketball court volleyball court microwave range

Fully renovated property with top of the line appliances: Dacor 5 burner gas range, double oven, one convection, Sharp microwave oven drawer. Custom cabinetry with designer knobs. Recessed lighting, rich maple floors, smooth ceilings, and oversized skylight in living room. Double-paned windows, and elegant French slider door off spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Professionally designed landscape yard with slate stone & layered stone walls a perfect entertainers dream. Children enjoy Carrotwood Park steps away with tot lot, sand volleyball & basketball court. Walking trail behind the house and walking distance to Zion market plaza. Award winning Northwood Elementary , Sierra Vista Middle School, and Northwood HS.