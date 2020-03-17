76 renewal

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court

This highly upgraded condo has an open concept living space, flowing from living room to large kitchen to master bedroom, with a second bed/bath upstairs for privacy. This unit comes with recessed brandy cabinets, tons of lighting with dimmers, all Whirlpool Gold appliances and lovely quarts counter tops all included. This has extra features such as custom cabinetry, sandstorm mosaic backsplash, Parkland wood blinds, beautiful tile flooring, and elegant crown molding. Access to 6 pools, multiple parks, tennis courts, basketball courts, a sand volleyball court, toddler playgrounds and BBQ grills.