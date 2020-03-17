All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 AM

76 renewal

76 Renewal · No Longer Available
Location

76 Renewal, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
This highly upgraded condo has an open concept living space, flowing from living room to large kitchen to master bedroom, with a second bed/bath upstairs for privacy. This unit comes with recessed brandy cabinets, tons of lighting with dimmers, all Whirlpool Gold appliances and lovely quarts counter tops all included. This has extra features such as custom cabinetry, sandstorm mosaic backsplash, Parkland wood blinds, beautiful tile flooring, and elegant crown molding. Access to 6 pools, multiple parks, tennis courts, basketball courts, a sand volleyball court, toddler playgrounds and BBQ grills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 renewal have any available units?
76 renewal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 76 renewal have?
Some of 76 renewal's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 renewal currently offering any rent specials?
76 renewal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 renewal pet-friendly?
No, 76 renewal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 76 renewal offer parking?
No, 76 renewal does not offer parking.
Does 76 renewal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 renewal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 renewal have a pool?
Yes, 76 renewal has a pool.
Does 76 renewal have accessible units?
No, 76 renewal does not have accessible units.
Does 76 renewal have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 renewal does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76 renewal have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 renewal does not have units with air conditioning.
