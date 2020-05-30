All apartments in Irvine
76 Painted Trellis
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:02 AM

76 Painted Trellis

76 Painted Trellis · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

76 Painted Trellis, Irvine, CA 92618
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Amazing home in the Cypress Village Community perfectly located at the inter premium lot. This charming home is in the Jade Court neighborhood and it features exceptionally desirable open floor plan with an inviting formal entryway, super light & bright. This home offers tile flooring, recessed lights, crown molding, new custom interior paint, gourmet kitchen with a beautiful granite countertop, large center island, breakfast counter, built-in work desk & white cabinetry. The kitchen overlooks at the lovely living room and the dining area opens to the private custom designed backyard with a wonderful landscaping for all your friends and family gatherings. The Backyard is professionally landscaped with wrapped around to the side and has a patio covering. Upstairs will take you to delightful master suite with walk-in closet, dual vanity, shower & soaking tub. Two other secondary rooms are very spacious and share the hallway bath and all bedrooms with ceiling fan & wood flooring. An ample garage space has a tankless water heater & 2 car garage spaces. The community amenities include parks, pools & spas, tot lots, barbecues & picnic tables, soccer field, basketball court and tennis court & walk to conveniently close to shopping, Great Park, Jeffrey Open Space Trail, & Woodbury Town Center. Located in highly acclaimed Irvine School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 Painted Trellis have any available units?
76 Painted Trellis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 76 Painted Trellis have?
Some of 76 Painted Trellis's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 Painted Trellis currently offering any rent specials?
76 Painted Trellis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Painted Trellis pet-friendly?
No, 76 Painted Trellis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 76 Painted Trellis offer parking?
Yes, 76 Painted Trellis offers parking.
Does 76 Painted Trellis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 Painted Trellis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Painted Trellis have a pool?
Yes, 76 Painted Trellis has a pool.
Does 76 Painted Trellis have accessible units?
No, 76 Painted Trellis does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Painted Trellis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 76 Painted Trellis has units with dishwashers.
Does 76 Painted Trellis have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 Painted Trellis does not have units with air conditioning.
