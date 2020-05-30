76 Painted Trellis

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Amazing home in the Cypress Village Community perfectly located at the inter premium lot. This charming home is in the Jade Court neighborhood and it features exceptionally desirable open floor plan with an inviting formal entryway, super light & bright. This home offers tile flooring, recessed lights, crown molding, new custom interior paint, gourmet kitchen with a beautiful granite countertop, large center island, breakfast counter, built-in work desk & white cabinetry. The kitchen overlooks at the lovely living room and the dining area opens to the private custom designed backyard with a wonderful landscaping for all your friends and family gatherings. The Backyard is professionally landscaped with wrapped around to the side and has a patio covering. Upstairs will take you to delightful master suite with walk-in closet, dual vanity, shower & soaking tub. Two other secondary rooms are very spacious and share the hallway bath and all bedrooms with ceiling fan & wood flooring. An ample garage space has a tankless water heater & 2 car garage spaces. The community amenities include parks, pools & spas, tot lots, barbecues & picnic tables, soccer field, basketball court and tennis court & walk to conveniently close to shopping, Great Park, Jeffrey Open Space Trail, & Woodbury Town Center. Located in highly acclaimed Irvine School District.