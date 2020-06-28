All apartments in Irvine
75 Briar Lane
75 Briar Lane

75 Briar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

75 Briar Lane, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Very huge backyard with no direct house behind. Quiet loop street located in convenient neighborhood to freeway, parks, shopping center. Recent remodeled kitchen, upgraded window shutters, fresh paint. Wood laminate floors, stainless steel appliances. Lots of privacy. Very bright and airy open floor plan. Master suite with large walk-in closet and master bathroom has separate shower and bath tub. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Each bedroom comes with an ample walk in closet. The house is not furnished. Lease will include refrigerator, washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Briar Lane have any available units?
75 Briar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 75 Briar Lane have?
Some of 75 Briar Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Briar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
75 Briar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Briar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 75 Briar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 75 Briar Lane offer parking?
No, 75 Briar Lane does not offer parking.
Does 75 Briar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Briar Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Briar Lane have a pool?
No, 75 Briar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 75 Briar Lane have accessible units?
No, 75 Briar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Briar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Briar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Briar Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Briar Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
