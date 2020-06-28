75 Briar Lane

Amenities

Very huge backyard with no direct house behind. Quiet loop street located in convenient neighborhood to freeway, parks, shopping center. Recent remodeled kitchen, upgraded window shutters, fresh paint. Wood laminate floors, stainless steel appliances. Lots of privacy. Very bright and airy open floor plan. Master suite with large walk-in closet and master bathroom has separate shower and bath tub. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Each bedroom comes with an ample walk in closet. The house is not furnished. Lease will include refrigerator, washer and dryer.