Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage new construction

BRAND NEW HOME**NO ONE LIVED HERE BEFORE**SUPER PRIME CORNER LOCATION OPENS TO SOUTH & WEST**JUST FRONT TO COMMUNITY POOL & PARK**JUST FEW STEPS TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL**SUPER BRIGHT W/ PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT**MOST POPULAR PLAN THREE OF DELANO DESIGNED BY BROOKFIELD HOME***HOME IN THE NEWER HOME FEATURES 4 BED+3 BATH+2 CAR GARAGE W/1,918 SF OF LIVING SPACE WHICH FEELS MUCH BIGGER**BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOOR DOWNSTAIRS THROUGHOUT***EVERY ROOM HAS GOOD SIZE**WIDE OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN LIVING AREA W/HIGHER CEILING LIKE 10' HIGH**HIGHLY UPGRADES FEATURES INCLUDING DUEL ZONE CONTROLLED THERMOSTAT, NEUTRAL PAINT, RECESSED LIGHTS**PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING & CUSTOM WINDOW COVERING IS PROCESSING**SPACIOUS KITCHEN W/UPGRADED QUARTZ COUNTER TOP, LARGE ISLAND, BREAKFAST NOOK BAR, SS APPLIANCES, LARGE WALK-IN PANTRY, BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR & WIDE SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO SPACIOUS BACK YARD**LARGE MASTER BEDROOM W/ LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET**HIGHLY UPGRADED MASTER BATH W/QUARTZ COUNTER TOP, CUSTOM MIRROR & LARGE WALK-IN SHOWER**LAUNDRY ROOM W/CONVENIENT SINK & EXTRA CABINETS**DESIRABLE SIZE OF PATIO IS PERFECT FOR OUTDOOR ENTERTAINMENT**MUST SEE*IT WON'T LAST LONG