728 Rockefeller

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage yoga

Resort lifestyle living in Central Park West with Sophistication, Convenience & A Luxury Urban Lifestyle. This unique home is complete w/ 3 bedrms + an open loft, 3 full bathrms & 2253 sqft of open space. The dramatic entrance to the living space includes soaring ceilings, limestone flooring, stacked stone entertainment center, fireplace, loft, & Hunter Douglas electric silhouette blinds w/ ample natural light. The chef’s kitchen features Viking stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & upgraded backsplash, custom lighting, and a complete open concept to the living room and dining area. This open flow allows for luxury entertainment while enjoying the views, day or night. The main living level also includes the master bedrm & a secondary bedrm. The top-level includes a completely open loft, perfect for an office/den space, workout area or relaxation, with an adjacent en-suite 3rd bed w/bath. Other features include Earth tone colors, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, upgraded carpet, upgraded bathrms, side-by-side laundry & a 2-car tandem garage w/ upgraded epoxy flooring. The corner-end unit allows for a wrap-around balcony & views of the Irvine Financial District, city lights, serenity, lush landscaping & more. CPW offers urban-inspired living in the heart of Irvine, resort-style clubhouse, state-of-the-art health/fitness center, exercise/yoga studio, & Junior-Olympic-size saline pool & spas. Truly “one-of-kind” living. Convenience is king, close to all that is OC.