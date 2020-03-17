All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 728 Rockefeller.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
728 Rockefeller
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:10 AM

728 Rockefeller

728 Rockefeller · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

728 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
yoga
Resort lifestyle living in Central Park West with Sophistication, Convenience & A Luxury Urban Lifestyle. This unique home is complete w/ 3 bedrms + an open loft, 3 full bathrms & 2253 sqft of open space. The dramatic entrance to the living space includes soaring ceilings, limestone flooring, stacked stone entertainment center, fireplace, loft, & Hunter Douglas electric silhouette blinds w/ ample natural light. The chef’s kitchen features Viking stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & upgraded backsplash, custom lighting, and a complete open concept to the living room and dining area. This open flow allows for luxury entertainment while enjoying the views, day or night. The main living level also includes the master bedrm & a secondary bedrm. The top-level includes a completely open loft, perfect for an office/den space, workout area or relaxation, with an adjacent en-suite 3rd bed w/bath. Other features include Earth tone colors, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, upgraded carpet, upgraded bathrms, side-by-side laundry & a 2-car tandem garage w/ upgraded epoxy flooring. The corner-end unit allows for a wrap-around balcony & views of the Irvine Financial District, city lights, serenity, lush landscaping & more. CPW offers urban-inspired living in the heart of Irvine, resort-style clubhouse, state-of-the-art health/fitness center, exercise/yoga studio, & Junior-Olympic-size saline pool & spas. Truly “one-of-kind” living. Convenience is king, close to all that is OC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Rockefeller have any available units?
728 Rockefeller doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 728 Rockefeller have?
Some of 728 Rockefeller's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Rockefeller currently offering any rent specials?
728 Rockefeller is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Rockefeller pet-friendly?
No, 728 Rockefeller is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 728 Rockefeller offer parking?
Yes, 728 Rockefeller offers parking.
Does 728 Rockefeller have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Rockefeller does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Rockefeller have a pool?
Yes, 728 Rockefeller has a pool.
Does 728 Rockefeller have accessible units?
No, 728 Rockefeller does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Rockefeller have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 Rockefeller has units with dishwashers.
Does 728 Rockefeller have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 Rockefeller does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology