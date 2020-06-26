All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

72 Vassar Aisle

72 Vassar Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

72 Vassar Aisle, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This light and airy home is a 3 bed and 3 bath, 2 story unit with balcony, fireplace, and lots of window space situated in a secured and gated community. 2 bedrooms are actually Dual Master Suites equipped with walk in closets and private bathrooms/vanities. The downstairs bedroom could be considered an office space with a full bathroom and close to the attached 2 car garage. The community includes 5 swimming pools, tennis courts, and basketball courts.

Key Takeaways:
NO PETS
Gated Community
2 Master Suites
FULLY Furnished!
Near University, lots of amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Vassar Aisle have any available units?
72 Vassar Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 72 Vassar Aisle have?
Some of 72 Vassar Aisle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Vassar Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
72 Vassar Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Vassar Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 72 Vassar Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 72 Vassar Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 72 Vassar Aisle offers parking.
Does 72 Vassar Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Vassar Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Vassar Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 72 Vassar Aisle has a pool.
Does 72 Vassar Aisle have accessible units?
No, 72 Vassar Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Vassar Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Vassar Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Vassar Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Vassar Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
