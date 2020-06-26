72 Vassar Aisle

Amenities

This light and airy home is a 3 bed and 3 bath, 2 story unit with balcony, fireplace, and lots of window space situated in a secured and gated community. 2 bedrooms are actually Dual Master Suites equipped with walk in closets and private bathrooms/vanities. The downstairs bedroom could be considered an office space with a full bathroom and close to the attached 2 car garage. The community includes 5 swimming pools, tennis courts, and basketball courts.



Key Takeaways:

NO PETS

Gated Community

2 Master Suites

FULLY Furnished!

Near University, lots of amenities