72 Vassar Aisle

Amenities
This light and airy home is a 3 bed and 3 bath, 2 story unit with balcony, fireplace, and lots of window space situated in a secured and gated community. 2 bedrooms are actually Dual Master Suites equipped with walk in closets and private bathrooms/vanities. The downstairs bedroom could be considered an office space with a full bathroom and close to the attached 2 car garage. The community includes 5 swimming pools, tennis courts, and basketball courts.
Key Takeaways:
NO PETS
Gated Community
2 Master Suites
FULLY Furnished!
Near University, lots of amenities