715 Trailblaze

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage new construction

1. Former MODEL HOME of the Vine community.

2. Actual location: Though the name of street is Trailblaze, but it is actually located on the main street Nature Walk, on both end of which are two parks.

3. Features: Spacious MASTER BEDROOM WITH DECK, another bedroom at the other end with its own bath, and a PRIVATE PATIO off of the living room. Highly desirable OPEN FLOOR PLAN makes an inviting impression and perfect for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to a spacious dining area and living space.

4. This home is FURNISHED. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and furniture included. Note: 1) Pictures of furniture and decoration are for reference. There might be some differences. 2) Most decorations can stay.

5. Great community with pools, playground and walking trails.

6. SCHOOLS: Very close to Portola Elementary School and Portola High Schoo.

7. Less 3 miles from Woodbury Town Center.

8. Direct access to home from spacious attached 2 car garage.