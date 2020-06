Amenities

furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

Built in 2015, this 3B/2.5B detached house resides at quite corner of Cypress Village. It features ample space and great lighting. It is professional designed and fully furnished. Award winning middle school within walking distance. Close to Woodbury Town Center and Cypress Village Shopping Center. Easy access to all major freeways including 5/133/405. Turn key, must see.