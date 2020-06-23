All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
706 Rockefeller
706 Rockefeller

706 Rockefeller · No Longer Available
Irvine
Irvine Business Complex
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

706 Rockefeller, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Situated in a premier location in Central Park West, Irvine Financial District. This Chelsea Townhouse offers the optimal indoor/outdoor living experience. Inside this chic three bedroom 2.5 bath home plus bonus room, discover open and airy living spaces highlighted by custom hardwood floors, modern window treatments, designer carpet and more. The professional chef's kitchen includes rich slab-granite countertops, stainless steel Viking appliances and custom cabinetry. High ceilings and a wide-open floor plan maximize this spectacular turn-key contemporary home. This deluxe property also includes a side by side two car garage with direct access. Conveniently located close to Fashion Island, UCI, South Coast Plaza and John Wayne Airport. This home is in pristine condition and has been meticulously maintained. The world class amenities at Central Park West include a resort-style saline pool and spa, an 8,000 square foot gym, fitness facility and community event center. Live, work and play in what has become the hottest metropolitan location in the Orange County. Move in ready. The property has Like-New High End TV, appliances and furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Rockefeller have any available units?
706 Rockefeller doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 706 Rockefeller have?
Some of 706 Rockefeller's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Rockefeller currently offering any rent specials?
706 Rockefeller is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Rockefeller pet-friendly?
No, 706 Rockefeller is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 706 Rockefeller offer parking?
Yes, 706 Rockefeller offers parking.
Does 706 Rockefeller have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 Rockefeller does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Rockefeller have a pool?
Yes, 706 Rockefeller has a pool.
Does 706 Rockefeller have accessible units?
No, 706 Rockefeller does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Rockefeller have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 Rockefeller has units with dishwashers.
Does 706 Rockefeller have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 Rockefeller does not have units with air conditioning.
