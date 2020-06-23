706 Rockefeller

Amenities

Situated in a premier location in Central Park West, Irvine Financial District. This Chelsea Townhouse offers the optimal indoor/outdoor living experience. Inside this chic three bedroom 2.5 bath home plus bonus room, discover open and airy living spaces highlighted by custom hardwood floors, modern window treatments, designer carpet and more. The professional chef's kitchen includes rich slab-granite countertops, stainless steel Viking appliances and custom cabinetry. High ceilings and a wide-open floor plan maximize this spectacular turn-key contemporary home. This deluxe property also includes a side by side two car garage with direct access. Conveniently located close to Fashion Island, UCI, South Coast Plaza and John Wayne Airport. This home is in pristine condition and has been meticulously maintained. The world class amenities at Central Park West include a resort-style saline pool and spa, an 8,000 square foot gym, fitness facility and community event center. Live, work and play in what has become the hottest metropolitan location in the Orange County. Move in ready. The property has Like-New High End TV, appliances and furniture.