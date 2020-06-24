70 Gardenhouse Way

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded Magnolia Residence Plan 3, located in the prominent neighborhood of Cypress Village. Popular open floor plan concept with downstairs Junior bedroom suite/full bath. Huge living space area leads to a wonderful Chef’s kitchen that includes a sizeable island, Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, 2 refrigerators/dishwashers, walk in pantry, and crisp white cabinets. Upstairs with bonus tech center and convenient laundry room with washer/dryer. Grand master bedroom has double French doors that open to a Juliet balcony and an ample sized built-in walk in closet. Relax in the luxurious master bathroom complete with spacious dual sink vanities and large shower/bathtub. Other notable features include custom drapes, plantation shutters, designer tile flooring, and full insulation throughout. Telescopic sliding glass door w/ screen opens to a professionally landscaped backyard. Yard is low maintenance and an ideal space for relaxation/entertaining. Walking distance to numerous resort style amenities such as pools, parks, sport courts, trails, and Irvine Distinguished schools.