Irvine, CA
70 Discovery - 1
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:09 AM

70 Discovery - 1

70 Discovery · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

70 Discovery, Irvine, CA 92618
Irvine Medical and Science Complex

Amenities

parking
conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
• High Image Freestanding Building
• Building Top Signage
• First Floor Office Space With Extensive Glass Line
• Lab Area (Can Be Converted Back To Office)
• Four (4) Private Offices
• Two (2) Conference Rooms
• Server Room & Storage Room
• Break Room / Kitchen With Sink
• Excellent Location In The Heart Of The Irvine
Spectrum, Minutes From The Irvine Spectrum Retail
Center
• 4:1 Surface Free Parking
• Excellent Access To The
INTERSTATE
5 , 405 And
Freeways
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Discovery - 1 have any available units?
70 Discovery - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 70 Discovery - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
70 Discovery - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Discovery - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 70 Discovery - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 70 Discovery - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 70 Discovery - 1 offers parking.
Does 70 Discovery - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Discovery - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Discovery - 1 have a pool?
No, 70 Discovery - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 70 Discovery - 1 have accessible units?
No, 70 Discovery - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Discovery - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Discovery - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Discovery - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Discovery - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

