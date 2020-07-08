70 Discovery - 1

Amenities
• High Image Freestanding Building
• Building Top Signage
• First Floor Office Space With Extensive Glass Line
• Lab Area (Can Be Converted Back To Office)
• Four (4) Private Offices
• Two (2) Conference Rooms
• Server Room & Storage Room
• Break Room / Kitchen With Sink
• Excellent Location In The Heart Of The Irvine
Spectrum, Minutes From The Irvine Spectrum Retail
Center
• 4:1 Surface Free Parking
• Excellent Access To The
INTERSTATE
5 , 405 And
Freeways
