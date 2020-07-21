All apartments in Irvine
Location

70 Clouds View, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Looking for the Security and Privacy of a Hillside Gated Community with a Touch of Luxury and Comfort? Then this 3 Beds and 2.5 Baths Home is Perfect for You! Inside you’ll Find Luxurious Touches like Gas Cooking Stove, Hardwood Flooring, Newly updated fresh Benjamin Moore paint, New Carpet, New Curtains, and LED Lighting. You can sip your morning coffee from the Private Patio while catching up on the overnight news. The chef inspired kitchen features Granite Countertops, Backsplash, and Stainless-Steel Appliances. Large Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Shower, Tub, and Spacious Walk in Closet. The two-car garage has generous amounts of space for two vehicles and storage. Rolling hills, parks and hiking trails are all nearby for your use. Close to UC Irvine and award-winning Irvine Schools. Shopping and dining choices make this an ideal location for your lifestyle. Easy access to the ?73 Toll Road? and 405 Freeway makes getting around a breeze. World class amenities include gated community entry, resort like pool area with Cabanas, Spa, Kiddie Pool, Clubhouse, Hiking Trails and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Clouds View have any available units?
70 Clouds View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 70 Clouds View have?
Some of 70 Clouds View's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Clouds View currently offering any rent specials?
70 Clouds View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Clouds View pet-friendly?
No, 70 Clouds View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 70 Clouds View offer parking?
Yes, 70 Clouds View offers parking.
Does 70 Clouds View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Clouds View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Clouds View have a pool?
Yes, 70 Clouds View has a pool.
Does 70 Clouds View have accessible units?
No, 70 Clouds View does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Clouds View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Clouds View has units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Clouds View have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Clouds View does not have units with air conditioning.
