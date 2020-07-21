70 Clouds View

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Looking for the Security and Privacy of a Hillside Gated Community with a Touch of Luxury and Comfort? Then this 3 Beds and 2.5 Baths Home is Perfect for You! Inside you’ll Find Luxurious Touches like Gas Cooking Stove, Hardwood Flooring, Newly updated fresh Benjamin Moore paint, New Carpet, New Curtains, and LED Lighting. You can sip your morning coffee from the Private Patio while catching up on the overnight news. The chef inspired kitchen features Granite Countertops, Backsplash, and Stainless-Steel Appliances. Large Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Shower, Tub, and Spacious Walk in Closet. The two-car garage has generous amounts of space for two vehicles and storage. Rolling hills, parks and hiking trails are all nearby for your use. Close to UC Irvine and award-winning Irvine Schools. Shopping and dining choices make this an ideal location for your lifestyle. Easy access to the ?73 Toll Road? and 405 Freeway makes getting around a breeze. World class amenities include gated community entry, resort like pool area with Cabanas, Spa, Kiddie Pool, Clubhouse, Hiking Trails and more.