Last updated October 4 2019 at 8:11 PM

70 Berkshire Wood

70 Berkshire Wood · No Longer Available
Location

70 Berkshire Wood, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
A rare opportunity to rent an ideal location in Cypress Village! Corner lot with no one next to it to the left. Greeting by a vaulted ceiling at the entrance, Open floor plan with plenty of natural sunlight. Nice-sized kitchen with walk-in pantry, open to the family room and dinning area. Spacious living area, perfect for the family entertaining. Stainless steel appliances. Downstairs, it has one bed with a full bath. Wood floor covers the common area. Upstairs, upgraded carpet. Three ensuites including master bedroom with a large-sized bathroom and walk-in closet. One nice loft, can be used as the fifth bedroom. One office/gym downstairs by the backyard. Walking distance to the Irvine award winning elementary school and middle school. Center of Irvine with easy access to the freeways and shopping centers. State-of-the-art community amenities include Pools, Spas, Sport courts & Outdoor BBQ, etc. Closed to I-133, I-5 and 25 mins away from Newport & Laguna Beach

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Berkshire Wood have any available units?
70 Berkshire Wood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 70 Berkshire Wood have?
Some of 70 Berkshire Wood's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Berkshire Wood currently offering any rent specials?
70 Berkshire Wood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Berkshire Wood pet-friendly?
No, 70 Berkshire Wood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 70 Berkshire Wood offer parking?
No, 70 Berkshire Wood does not offer parking.
Does 70 Berkshire Wood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Berkshire Wood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Berkshire Wood have a pool?
Yes, 70 Berkshire Wood has a pool.
Does 70 Berkshire Wood have accessible units?
No, 70 Berkshire Wood does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Berkshire Wood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Berkshire Wood has units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Berkshire Wood have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Berkshire Wood does not have units with air conditioning.

