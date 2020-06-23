70 Berkshire Wood

Amenities
A rare opportunity to rent an ideal location in Cypress Village! Corner lot with no one next to it to the left. Greeting by a vaulted ceiling at the entrance, Open floor plan with plenty of natural sunlight. Nice-sized kitchen with walk-in pantry, open to the family room and dinning area. Spacious living area, perfect for the family entertaining. Stainless steel appliances. Downstairs, it has one bed with a full bath. Wood floor covers the common area. Upstairs, upgraded carpet. Three ensuites including master bedroom with a large-sized bathroom and walk-in closet. One nice loft, can be used as the fifth bedroom. One office/gym downstairs by the backyard. Walking distance to the Irvine award winning elementary school and middle school. Center of Irvine with easy access to the freeways and shopping centers. State-of-the-art community amenities include Pools, Spas, Sport courts & Outdoor BBQ, etc. Closed to I-133, I-5 and 25 mins away from Newport & Laguna Beach