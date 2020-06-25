7 Wood Nymph

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities coffee bar pool

Single story 3 Bedroom 2 bath on a court in Irvine Groves Community - Contact Tahnee with any questions/concerns at TahneeLeasing@Gmail.com



Text or email Tahnee for showing times 714-837-0308



Single story 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home that backs to the pool and greenbelt area. Home has Air conditioning. A light and bright floor plan.

Walking distance to Irvine High School, Greentree Elementary school, Irvine Library,Heritage park,

The closest grocery stores are Ralphs, Mitsuwa Marketplace and Smart & Final Extra!. Nearby coffee shops include Bruxie Original Fried Chicken & Waffle Sandwich, Paris Baguette and Paris Baguette Heritag. Nearby restaurants include Super Mex, The Wheel of Life and Oriental Seafood Noodle House. Nearby parks include Heritage Park, College Park and Willows Park. Freeway close. This is the perfect home!



Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $49 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.



(RLNE4791996)