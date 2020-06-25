All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

7 Wood Nymph

7 Wood Nymph · No Longer Available
Location

7 Wood Nymph, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

pool
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
Single story 3 Bedroom 2 bath on a court in Irvine Groves Community - Contact Tahnee with any questions/concerns at TahneeLeasing@Gmail.com

Text or email Tahnee for showing times 714-837-0308

Single story 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home that backs to the pool and greenbelt area. Home has Air conditioning. A light and bright floor plan.
Walking distance to Irvine High School, Greentree Elementary school, Irvine Library,Heritage park,
The closest grocery stores are Ralphs, Mitsuwa Marketplace and Smart & Final Extra!. Nearby coffee shops include Bruxie Original Fried Chicken & Waffle Sandwich, Paris Baguette and Paris Baguette Heritag. Nearby restaurants include Super Mex, The Wheel of Life and Oriental Seafood Noodle House. Nearby parks include Heritage Park, College Park and Willows Park. Freeway close. This is the perfect home!

Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $49 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.

(RLNE4791996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Wood Nymph have any available units?
7 Wood Nymph doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 7 Wood Nymph currently offering any rent specials?
7 Wood Nymph is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Wood Nymph pet-friendly?
No, 7 Wood Nymph is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Wood Nymph offer parking?
No, 7 Wood Nymph does not offer parking.
Does 7 Wood Nymph have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Wood Nymph does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Wood Nymph have a pool?
Yes, 7 Wood Nymph has a pool.
Does 7 Wood Nymph have accessible units?
No, 7 Wood Nymph does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Wood Nymph have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Wood Nymph does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Wood Nymph have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Wood Nymph has units with air conditioning.
