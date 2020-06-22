Amenities
** Northpark – GATED with 24HR GUARD Community** Beautiful Upgraded, New Carpet, and Move-In Ready. This House Features 4 Spacious Bedrooms Upstairs plus a main floor bonus room, 2.5 Bathrooms, high cathedral ceilings, great design backyard with a fountain. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a large bathroom with spa tub. The Gourmet Kitchen includes Granite Counters, Center Island, Gorgeous White Cabinets. 2 AC Units. A park with basketball court is cross street of the house. End unit house will give you lots of natural lights. The Community of Northpark Features 24 hours Guard Gates, 5 Resort Pools, 3 Lighted Tennis Courts, Numerous Sport Courts and Playgrounds, Clubhouse, Community Parks and Trails. Great Shopping Centers, Fine Restaurants and Award- Winning Schools in the Neighborhoods. *Rent Includes Gardener Service.