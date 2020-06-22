All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7 Poway

7 Poway · No Longer Available
Location

7 Poway, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
** Northpark – GATED with 24HR GUARD Community** Beautiful Upgraded, New Carpet, and Move-In Ready. This House Features 4 Spacious Bedrooms Upstairs plus a main floor bonus room, 2.5 Bathrooms, high cathedral ceilings, great design backyard with a fountain. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a large bathroom with spa tub. The Gourmet Kitchen includes Granite Counters, Center Island, Gorgeous White Cabinets. 2 AC Units. A park with basketball court is cross street of the house. End unit house will give you lots of natural lights. The Community of Northpark Features 24 hours Guard Gates, 5 Resort Pools, 3 Lighted Tennis Courts, Numerous Sport Courts and Playgrounds, Clubhouse, Community Parks and Trails. Great Shopping Centers, Fine Restaurants and Award- Winning Schools in the Neighborhoods. *Rent Includes Gardener Service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Poway have any available units?
7 Poway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Poway have?
Some of 7 Poway's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Poway currently offering any rent specials?
7 Poway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Poway pet-friendly?
No, 7 Poway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Poway offer parking?
Yes, 7 Poway does offer parking.
Does 7 Poway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Poway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Poway have a pool?
Yes, 7 Poway has a pool.
Does 7 Poway have accessible units?
No, 7 Poway does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Poway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Poway has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Poway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Poway has units with air conditioning.
