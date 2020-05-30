7 Palagonia Aisle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

The Truly Detached with VIEW HOME! 4 bedrooms located in beautiful Corte Bella Villas! Great location offers privacy and views. Lots of windows let the sun shine into the open floorplan. Upgraded kitchen has corian counters with large center island and real hardwood floors. The open dining area can accomodate a large dining table. Custom window blinds throughout. Back patio with slate tiles is perfect for entertaining and opens to private side yard with grass and custom landscaping. This gated community has a pool area with a feel of Hearst Castle. A short walk to one of the best parks in Irvine - Bill Barber Park. Located in the University High School attendance area and all great Irvine schools.