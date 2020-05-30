All apartments in Irvine
7 Palagonia Aisle

7 Palagonia Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

7 Palagonia Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
The Truly Detached with VIEW HOME! 4 bedrooms located in beautiful Corte Bella Villas! Great location offers privacy and views. Lots of windows let the sun shine into the open floorplan. Upgraded kitchen has corian counters with large center island and real hardwood floors. The open dining area can accomodate a large dining table. Custom window blinds throughout. Back patio with slate tiles is perfect for entertaining and opens to private side yard with grass and custom landscaping. This gated community has a pool area with a feel of Hearst Castle. A short walk to one of the best parks in Irvine - Bill Barber Park. Located in the University High School attendance area and all great Irvine schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Palagonia Aisle have any available units?
7 Palagonia Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Palagonia Aisle have?
Some of 7 Palagonia Aisle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Palagonia Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
7 Palagonia Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Palagonia Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 7 Palagonia Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Palagonia Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 7 Palagonia Aisle offers parking.
Does 7 Palagonia Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Palagonia Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Palagonia Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 7 Palagonia Aisle has a pool.
Does 7 Palagonia Aisle have accessible units?
No, 7 Palagonia Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Palagonia Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Palagonia Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Palagonia Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Palagonia Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.

