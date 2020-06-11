All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 27 2019 at 1:08 PM

7 Oakhurst Road

7 Oakhurst Road · No Longer Available
Location

7 Oakhurst Road, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

granite counters
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
One story single family house in Northwood, Irvine. Fresh new paint in and out, professionally cleaned, move in ready! Immaculate quiet cul-de-sac located in a privilege Guarded and Gated Community. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter-top, beautiful laminated floor in living room and family room. Master suite with mirror closet doors, separate tub and shower in master bath. Central Air Conditioning and Heating Systems. Community offers swimming pool, BBQ grill and more. Only minutes to I-5 freeway and close to 405 freeway. Canyon View elementary and Northwood High Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Oakhurst Road have any available units?
7 Oakhurst Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Oakhurst Road have?
Some of 7 Oakhurst Road's amenities include granite counters, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Oakhurst Road currently offering any rent specials?
7 Oakhurst Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Oakhurst Road pet-friendly?
No, 7 Oakhurst Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Oakhurst Road offer parking?
No, 7 Oakhurst Road does not offer parking.
Does 7 Oakhurst Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Oakhurst Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Oakhurst Road have a pool?
Yes, 7 Oakhurst Road has a pool.
Does 7 Oakhurst Road have accessible units?
No, 7 Oakhurst Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Oakhurst Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Oakhurst Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Oakhurst Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Oakhurst Road has units with air conditioning.
