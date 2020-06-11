7 Oakhurst Road

Amenities

granite counters pool air conditioning bbq/grill

One story single family house in Northwood, Irvine. Fresh new paint in and out, professionally cleaned, move in ready! Immaculate quiet cul-de-sac located in a privilege Guarded and Gated Community. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter-top, beautiful laminated floor in living room and family room. Master suite with mirror closet doors, separate tub and shower in master bath. Central Air Conditioning and Heating Systems. Community offers swimming pool, BBQ grill and more. Only minutes to I-5 freeway and close to 405 freeway. Canyon View elementary and Northwood High Schools.