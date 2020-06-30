67 Zen Garden

Amenities
This is the real Resort Living! Steps to association pool, Jacuzzi & sitting area right from the front door, literally! Exquisite condition w high quality upgrades: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms & oversized 2 car garage w downstairs bedroom & shower. Pool & green belt view location w only one side attached to the back unit, no homes in front, nor on one side or behind the home. Wood-like custom tile floors throughout downstairs, custom wood shutters throughout the home, custom paint,custom quartz countertops ,water purifier & custom pantry in kitchen, mirrored wardrobe in secondary bedrooms, custom organizers in all closets, separate shower & bathtub in master bathroom, marble countertops in master bathroom & downstairs bathroom, pebble flooring & custom tiled walls in master shower, wood floors in upstairs secondary bedroom, 3 mounted Sony TVs, dual weather controls for HAVC, built in security alarm system on all doors & windows with two control panels, overlooking association pool surrounded by abundant plants & palm trees from all bedrooms & the great room, cozy court yard w canopy & separate individual storage room, finished flooring & custom storage shelves/cabinets in oversized garage. Walk to schools, parks & shopping. Easy freeway access. All adult over 18 years of age applicants must provide tax returns, 1099 and/or W-2,Copy of drivers licenses, 2 recent bank statements, good credit history. Do not provide own credit report pls. Non smokers & no pets w no exceptions.