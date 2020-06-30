All apartments in Irvine
67 Zen Garden

67 Zen Gdn · No Longer Available
Location

67 Zen Gdn, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
new construction
This is the real Resort Living! Steps to association pool, Jacuzzi & sitting area right from the front door, literally! Exquisite condition w high quality upgrades: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms & oversized 2 car garage w downstairs bedroom & shower. Pool & green belt view location w only one side attached to the back unit, no homes in front, nor on one side or behind the home. Wood-like custom tile floors throughout downstairs, custom wood shutters throughout the home, custom paint,custom quartz countertops ,water purifier & custom pantry in kitchen, mirrored wardrobe in secondary bedrooms, custom organizers in all closets, separate shower & bathtub in master bathroom, marble countertops in master bathroom & downstairs bathroom, pebble flooring & custom tiled walls in master shower, wood floors in upstairs secondary bedroom, 3 mounted Sony TVs, dual weather controls for HAVC, built in security alarm system on all doors & windows with two control panels, overlooking association pool surrounded by abundant plants & palm trees from all bedrooms & the great room, cozy court yard w canopy & separate individual storage room, finished flooring & custom storage shelves/cabinets in oversized garage. Walk to schools, parks & shopping. Easy freeway access. All adult over 18 years of age applicants must provide tax returns, 1099 and/or W-2,Copy of drivers licenses, 2 recent bank statements, good credit history. Do not provide own credit report pls. Non smokers & no pets w no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Zen Garden have any available units?
67 Zen Garden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 67 Zen Garden have?
Some of 67 Zen Garden's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Zen Garden currently offering any rent specials?
67 Zen Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Zen Garden pet-friendly?
No, 67 Zen Garden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 67 Zen Garden offer parking?
Yes, 67 Zen Garden offers parking.
Does 67 Zen Garden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Zen Garden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Zen Garden have a pool?
Yes, 67 Zen Garden has a pool.
Does 67 Zen Garden have accessible units?
No, 67 Zen Garden does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Zen Garden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Zen Garden has units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Zen Garden have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Zen Garden does not have units with air conditioning.

