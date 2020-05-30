All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 20 2020 at 2:30 PM

67 Dartmouth

67 Dartmouth · No Longer Available
Location

67 Dartmouth, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light and Bright, vaulted ceiling 2 story Condo in prestigious Cambridge Court in University Town Center. Walk across the street to UCI! 2 master suites upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs. Fully graded kitchen with new cabinets, and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. French doors leading to a cozy enclosed patio. New Plank Flooring, and carpets upstairs. Attached 2 car garages. Walk to distinguished Irvine Schools: University High School, and Turtle Rock Elementary, Albertsons, restaurants, and shopping nearby. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Close to 405 freeway, 73 toll roads. Quick drive to Newport Beach, Irvine Spectrum, Fashion Island, etc. Perfect for a family, or professionals and students welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Dartmouth have any available units?
67 Dartmouth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 67 Dartmouth have?
Some of 67 Dartmouth's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Dartmouth currently offering any rent specials?
67 Dartmouth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Dartmouth pet-friendly?
No, 67 Dartmouth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 67 Dartmouth offer parking?
Yes, 67 Dartmouth offers parking.
Does 67 Dartmouth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 67 Dartmouth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Dartmouth have a pool?
No, 67 Dartmouth does not have a pool.
Does 67 Dartmouth have accessible units?
No, 67 Dartmouth does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Dartmouth have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 Dartmouth does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Dartmouth have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Dartmouth does not have units with air conditioning.

