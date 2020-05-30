67 Dartmouth

Amenities

Light and Bright, vaulted ceiling 2 story Condo in prestigious Cambridge Court in University Town Center. Walk across the street to UCI! 2 master suites upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs. Fully graded kitchen with new cabinets, and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. French doors leading to a cozy enclosed patio. New Plank Flooring, and carpets upstairs. Attached 2 car garages. Walk to distinguished Irvine Schools: University High School, and Turtle Rock Elementary, Albertsons, restaurants, and shopping nearby. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Close to 405 freeway, 73 toll roads. Quick drive to Newport Beach, Irvine Spectrum, Fashion Island, etc. Perfect for a family, or professionals and students welcomed.