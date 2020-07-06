67 Cape Cod

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court car wash area parking playground bbq/grill garage hot tub

Fabulous Modern Cape Cod home which opens to Carrotwood Park! This home has been meticulously upgraded for today's modern taste. Recently remodeled kitchen features upgraded white shaker cabinets, Quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and breakfast island. The open kitchen overlooks the spacious dining area complete with a wall of custom built-in cabinets. You will love the Great Room with vaulted ceilings, a cozy brick fireplace, and sliding patio doors. Downstairs den could easily be converted to a 4th bedroom. The powder room has been beautifully upgraded with custom scalloped tile and lighting. 3 spacious upstairs bedrooms with a well-appointed master suite pampering you in a spa-like luxury, complete with vaulted ceilings and an intimate fireplace. The Master Bath features dual vanities, soaking tub, travertine tiled shower, and a recently upgraded large walk-in closet. Recently renovated hallway bath features marble countertops, honeycomb flooring, new vanity, and tub. Entertain outdoors with a new built-in BBQ, brick-accented hardscape, and direct access to Carrotwood Park which features tot lot, soccer field, basketball courts and more! Home is outfitted with Ring doorbell and security cameras, and upgraded modern fencing for ultimate privacy. The Water softener system in the garage has a faucet for a spotless car wash. The Whole house fan and dual zoned AC offers comfort and energy saving. Walking distance to Zion Market and zoned for Irvine Schools!