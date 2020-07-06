All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:09 AM

67 Cape Cod

67 Cape Cod · No Longer Available
Location

67 Cape Cod, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fabulous Modern Cape Cod home which opens to Carrotwood Park! This home has been meticulously upgraded for today's modern taste. Recently remodeled kitchen features upgraded white shaker cabinets, Quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and breakfast island. The open kitchen overlooks the spacious dining area complete with a wall of custom built-in cabinets. You will love the Great Room with vaulted ceilings, a cozy brick fireplace, and sliding patio doors. Downstairs den could easily be converted to a 4th bedroom. The powder room has been beautifully upgraded with custom scalloped tile and lighting. 3 spacious upstairs bedrooms with a well-appointed master suite pampering you in a spa-like luxury, complete with vaulted ceilings and an intimate fireplace. The Master Bath features dual vanities, soaking tub, travertine tiled shower, and a recently upgraded large walk-in closet. Recently renovated hallway bath features marble countertops, honeycomb flooring, new vanity, and tub. Entertain outdoors with a new built-in BBQ, brick-accented hardscape, and direct access to Carrotwood Park which features tot lot, soccer field, basketball courts and more! Home is outfitted with Ring doorbell and security cameras, and upgraded modern fencing for ultimate privacy. The Water softener system in the garage has a faucet for a spotless car wash. The Whole house fan and dual zoned AC offers comfort and energy saving. Walking distance to Zion Market and zoned for Irvine Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Cape Cod have any available units?
67 Cape Cod doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 67 Cape Cod have?
Some of 67 Cape Cod's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Cape Cod currently offering any rent specials?
67 Cape Cod is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Cape Cod pet-friendly?
No, 67 Cape Cod is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 67 Cape Cod offer parking?
Yes, 67 Cape Cod offers parking.
Does 67 Cape Cod have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Cape Cod does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Cape Cod have a pool?
No, 67 Cape Cod does not have a pool.
Does 67 Cape Cod have accessible units?
No, 67 Cape Cod does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Cape Cod have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Cape Cod has units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Cape Cod have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 67 Cape Cod has units with air conditioning.

