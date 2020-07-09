65 SETON Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Remodeled, Sunlit, & Exceptionally versatile! Quiet yet conveniently located. So close to shopping, the 405, outstanding Irvine Schools - Uni High, Uni Park Elementary, Uni of Cali! Rancho San Juaquin Middle School. Private courtyard entry perfect for entertaining or child's play! The home has been entirely redone! Laminate wood flooring, upgraded baseboards, & lighting. The remodeled kitchen is open & spacious with new cabinetry and great view of the front patio through the wide dual-pane vinyl window! The updated baths have tile floors & shower enclosures. Vinyl windows, excellent A/C, and skylights. Enjoy the enclosed back yard - grass, citrus trees, and a huge patio cover by a fantastic patio cover! Look for the walk through video tour, and floor plan.