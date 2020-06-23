Amenities

This brand new 2 story new home features 3 bedrooms plus bonus room, 3.5 baths and California room with fireplace. NO ONE LIVED BEFORE! This spacious home boasts an open-concept layout throughout the main living area and the stunning outdoor California room opens up into the main home with stackable slider doors. The downstairs master suite features a spa-like master bathroom with separate shower and garden tub. A large bonus room provides extra living space. In addition, each home showcases Lennar’s Everything's Included® program. Home also features Wolf stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, Carrara Quartz counters and 2 car garage.