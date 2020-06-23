All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

65 Chasma

65 Chasma · No Longer Available
Location

65 Chasma, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

new construction
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
bathtub
This brand new 2 story new home features 3 bedrooms plus bonus room, 3.5 baths and California room with fireplace. NO ONE LIVED BEFORE! This spacious home boasts an open-concept layout throughout the main living area and the stunning outdoor California room opens up into the main home with stackable slider doors. The downstairs master suite features a spa-like master bathroom with separate shower and garden tub. A large bonus room provides extra living space. In addition, each home showcases Lennar’s Everything's Included® program. Home also features Wolf stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, Carrara Quartz counters and 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Chasma have any available units?
65 Chasma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 65 Chasma have?
Some of 65 Chasma's amenities include new construction, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Chasma currently offering any rent specials?
65 Chasma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Chasma pet-friendly?
No, 65 Chasma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 65 Chasma offer parking?
Yes, 65 Chasma offers parking.
Does 65 Chasma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Chasma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Chasma have a pool?
No, 65 Chasma does not have a pool.
Does 65 Chasma have accessible units?
No, 65 Chasma does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Chasma have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 Chasma does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Chasma have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Chasma does not have units with air conditioning.
