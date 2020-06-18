64 Scented Violet

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Charming Marigold DETACHED home Upgraded ceramic tile throughout. Spacious great room with abundance of windows and crown moldings. Contemporary gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, upgraded plantation blinds, center island, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry. Large dining are adjacent to kitchen and open to the wonderful backyard. Romantic master suite. Master bedroom with separate shower and bathtub, dual vanities and walk-in closet. Recessed lighting in each bedroom. Professionally landscaped backyard. 2 car attached garage with direct access. Enjoy the amenities of multiple barbecue grills, picnic tables, pools, parks and sport courts. Close to Irvine parks, malls and schools.