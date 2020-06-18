All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 64 Scented Violet.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
64 Scented Violet
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

64 Scented Violet

64 Scented Violet · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

64 Scented Violet, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Charming Marigold DETACHED home Upgraded ceramic tile throughout. Spacious great room with abundance of windows and crown moldings. Contemporary gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, upgraded plantation blinds, center island, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry. Large dining are adjacent to kitchen and open to the wonderful backyard. Romantic master suite. Master bedroom with separate shower and bathtub, dual vanities and walk-in closet. Recessed lighting in each bedroom. Professionally landscaped backyard. 2 car attached garage with direct access. Enjoy the amenities of multiple barbecue grills, picnic tables, pools, parks and sport courts. Close to Irvine parks, malls and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Scented Violet have any available units?
64 Scented Violet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 64 Scented Violet have?
Some of 64 Scented Violet's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Scented Violet currently offering any rent specials?
64 Scented Violet isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Scented Violet pet-friendly?
No, 64 Scented Violet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 64 Scented Violet offer parking?
Yes, 64 Scented Violet does offer parking.
Does 64 Scented Violet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Scented Violet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Scented Violet have a pool?
Yes, 64 Scented Violet has a pool.
Does 64 Scented Violet have accessible units?
No, 64 Scented Violet does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Scented Violet have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Scented Violet does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Scented Violet have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Scented Violet does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology