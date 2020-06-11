64 Elysian

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Located on a beautiful tree lined greenbelt, this well appointed townhome is perfect for anyone wanting the active lifestyle Woodbury has to offer. This floor plan has two master suites, each with a walk in closet and each on a separate floor which offers the ultimate privacy. The kitchen is tastefully designed with the chef in mind. Indoor laundry and an attached two car garage make this townhouse feel just like home. Of course the Irvine schools are a huge bonus, but you also can take advantage of the amazing amenities this community has to offer. Which include the clubhouse, gym, pool, spa, tennis courts, sports court & playground. Great place to live and an affordable way to enjoy it all.