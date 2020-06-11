All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 64 Elysian.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
64 Elysian
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:54 AM

64 Elysian

64 Elysian · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

64 Elysian, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Located on a beautiful tree lined greenbelt, this well appointed townhome is perfect for anyone wanting the active lifestyle Woodbury has to offer. This floor plan has two master suites, each with a walk in closet and each on a separate floor which offers the ultimate privacy. The kitchen is tastefully designed with the chef in mind. Indoor laundry and an attached two car garage make this townhouse feel just like home. Of course the Irvine schools are a huge bonus, but you also can take advantage of the amazing amenities this community has to offer. Which include the clubhouse, gym, pool, spa, tennis courts, sports court & playground. Great place to live and an affordable way to enjoy it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Elysian have any available units?
64 Elysian doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 64 Elysian have?
Some of 64 Elysian's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Elysian currently offering any rent specials?
64 Elysian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Elysian pet-friendly?
No, 64 Elysian is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 64 Elysian offer parking?
Yes, 64 Elysian offers parking.
Does 64 Elysian have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Elysian does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Elysian have a pool?
Yes, 64 Elysian has a pool.
Does 64 Elysian have accessible units?
No, 64 Elysian does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Elysian have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 Elysian has units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Elysian have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Elysian does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology