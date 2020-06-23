All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:23 PM

63 Lakepines

63 Lakepines · No Longer Available
Location

63 Lakepines, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
This condo is like living in a beautiful park. Spacious two bedroom, one and a half bath, two story townhome, no units above or below. Open floor plan connecting kitchen, dining room and living room. Living room, with fireplace, opens to private patio which backs to a peaceful setting of trees and stream. Laundry room is outside in private closet on the back patio. Two skylights make this unit very light. Enjoy everything Irvine has to offer nearby: schools, parks, restaurants, shopping, freeways and more. The unit has an assigned parking space and is close to visitor parking and does not back to any streets. RENT INCLUDES: Washer/dryer and refrigerator, Association Dues, Pool, Sewer, Trash Collection.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Lakepines have any available units?
63 Lakepines doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 63 Lakepines have?
Some of 63 Lakepines's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Lakepines currently offering any rent specials?
63 Lakepines is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Lakepines pet-friendly?
No, 63 Lakepines is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 63 Lakepines offer parking?
Yes, 63 Lakepines offers parking.
Does 63 Lakepines have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 Lakepines offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Lakepines have a pool?
Yes, 63 Lakepines has a pool.
Does 63 Lakepines have accessible units?
No, 63 Lakepines does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Lakepines have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 Lakepines has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Lakepines have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Lakepines does not have units with air conditioning.
