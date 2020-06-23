63 Lakepines

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool guest parking

This condo is like living in a beautiful park. Spacious two bedroom, one and a half bath, two story townhome, no units above or below. Open floor plan connecting kitchen, dining room and living room. Living room, with fireplace, opens to private patio which backs to a peaceful setting of trees and stream. Laundry room is outside in private closet on the back patio. Two skylights make this unit very light. Enjoy everything Irvine has to offer nearby: schools, parks, restaurants, shopping, freeways and more. The unit has an assigned parking space and is close to visitor parking and does not back to any streets. RENT INCLUDES: Washer/dryer and refrigerator, Association Dues, Pool, Sewer, Trash Collection.