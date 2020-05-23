All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

62 Glacier

62 Glacier Vly · No Longer Available
Location

62 Glacier Vly, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Highly upgraded brand new home in the resort style gated community of Orchard Hills Grove. This beautiful home features 2,946 square feet of living space with 4 bedrooms 4.5 baths,1 main floor bedroom with Full bath and a powder room. The gourmet kitchen includes beautiful white cabinets, quarts kitchen counters and stainless-steel appliances, build-in refrigerator. The Orchard hills community features resort style living with 3 community pools, barbecue, volley ball courts and 6 acres of amenities. Very close to shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Glacier have any available units?
62 Glacier doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 62 Glacier have?
Some of 62 Glacier's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Glacier currently offering any rent specials?
62 Glacier is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Glacier pet-friendly?
No, 62 Glacier is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 62 Glacier offer parking?
No, 62 Glacier does not offer parking.
Does 62 Glacier have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Glacier does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Glacier have a pool?
Yes, 62 Glacier has a pool.
Does 62 Glacier have accessible units?
No, 62 Glacier does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Glacier have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 Glacier does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Glacier have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Glacier does not have units with air conditioning.
