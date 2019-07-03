6 Williamsburg

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Remodeled sought after home in the highly desirable neighborhood of Northwood. Great open light and bright floorplan. Home has formal front room with vaulted ceilings, thick baseboards, custom painting, crown molding, plantation shutters, adjacent to formal dining room with solid wood flooring throughout downstairs. Kitchen has been recently remodeled with white custom cabinets, stainless steel sink, Fisker dishwasher, GE refrigerator, double GE oven, custom granite large island, with granite back splash, travertine flooring in kitchen, large pantry, new windows throughout, custom recessed lighting, wine refrigerator and plenty of storage. Family room is adjacent to kitchen that includes fireplace, granite hearth and custom mantel. French door leads to a brick backyard that has built-in BBQ and custom granite large island and if you want to plant your own garden, there is an area perfect for that along with grown orange and lemon tree! Downstairs office was added with built-in desk, shelves and cabinets, indoor laundry. Large master suite bedroom has vaulted ceilings, double door entry with custom paint, relax in your adjacent cozy retreat off master bedroom with fireplace, built-in desk, storage and bookshelves. Custom travertine flooring, mirror, extra large custom shower, chandelier, double sink with granite, extra large walk-in closet. 2nd BA has granite double sink, new shower, 3rd and 4th BR is large w walkin closet. Walk to Northwood HS, shops, park, FWY.