Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6 Williamsburg

6 Williamsburg · No Longer Available
Location

6 Williamsburg, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Remodeled sought after home in the highly desirable neighborhood of Northwood. Great open light and bright floorplan. Home has formal front room with vaulted ceilings, thick baseboards, custom painting, crown molding, plantation shutters, adjacent to formal dining room with solid wood flooring throughout downstairs. Kitchen has been recently remodeled with white custom cabinets, stainless steel sink, Fisker dishwasher, GE refrigerator, double GE oven, custom granite large island, with granite back splash, travertine flooring in kitchen, large pantry, new windows throughout, custom recessed lighting, wine refrigerator and plenty of storage. Family room is adjacent to kitchen that includes fireplace, granite hearth and custom mantel. French door leads to a brick backyard that has built-in BBQ and custom granite large island and if you want to plant your own garden, there is an area perfect for that along with grown orange and lemon tree! Downstairs office was added with built-in desk, shelves and cabinets, indoor laundry. Large master suite bedroom has vaulted ceilings, double door entry with custom paint, relax in your adjacent cozy retreat off master bedroom with fireplace, built-in desk, storage and bookshelves. Custom travertine flooring, mirror, extra large custom shower, chandelier, double sink with granite, extra large walk-in closet. 2nd BA has granite double sink, new shower, 3rd and 4th BR is large w walkin closet. Walk to Northwood HS, shops, park, FWY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Williamsburg have any available units?
6 Williamsburg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Williamsburg have?
Some of 6 Williamsburg's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Williamsburg currently offering any rent specials?
6 Williamsburg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Williamsburg pet-friendly?
No, 6 Williamsburg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Williamsburg offer parking?
No, 6 Williamsburg does not offer parking.
Does 6 Williamsburg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Williamsburg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Williamsburg have a pool?
No, 6 Williamsburg does not have a pool.
Does 6 Williamsburg have accessible units?
No, 6 Williamsburg does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Williamsburg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Williamsburg has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Williamsburg have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Williamsburg does not have units with air conditioning.
