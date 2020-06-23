Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

Located in the highly desirable Guard-gated community of Northpark. The best location on a cul-de-sac street, the home offers spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, white cabinetry, a French door from kitchen opens to private & serene professionally landscaped backyard w/covered patio perfect for entertaining. The family room has a cozy fireplace, separate formal dining room & an inviting living room boasting natural light throughout the property. Upstairs to the master bedroom suite extends to master bathroom with dual sinks, separate vanity, shower, deep oval soaking tub and over-sized walk-in closet. Inside laundry room w/cabinets for extra storage. The community amenities include, resort style 5 pools, clubhouse, parks, playground, 3 lighted tennis courts. All walking distances to K-12 award winning schools. Convenient access to freeways, toll-roads, Marketplace, world class restaurants & shopping centers.