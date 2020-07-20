6 Ghiberti

Amenities

Newly Upgraded Home in Highly Desired Community of Irvine! Many upgrades include remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, new stove, dishwasher, counter tops, flooring, new paint throughout home, new carpet, new flooring in bathrooms and new counter tops in master. Light and bright open floor plan with cathedral ceilings. Main floor has den/office, large kitchen overlooking good sized family room with fireplace. Upstairs has new carpet with three bedrooms and a loft. This property is located in a cul-de-sac with a three car garage and very spacious front and backyard. Association pools, spa, tennis, parks and AWARD WINNING School District.