Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:45 AM

6 Ghiberti

Location

6 Ghiberti, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Newly Upgraded Home in Highly Desired Community of Irvine! Many upgrades include remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, new stove, dishwasher, counter tops, flooring, new paint throughout home, new carpet, new flooring in bathrooms and new counter tops in master. Light and bright open floor plan with cathedral ceilings. Main floor has den/office, large kitchen overlooking good sized family room with fireplace. Upstairs has new carpet with three bedrooms and a loft. This property is located in a cul-de-sac with a three car garage and very spacious front and backyard. Association pools, spa, tennis, parks and AWARD WINNING School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Ghiberti have any available units?
6 Ghiberti doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Ghiberti have?
Some of 6 Ghiberti's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Ghiberti currently offering any rent specials?
6 Ghiberti is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Ghiberti pet-friendly?
No, 6 Ghiberti is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Ghiberti offer parking?
Yes, 6 Ghiberti offers parking.
Does 6 Ghiberti have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Ghiberti does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Ghiberti have a pool?
Yes, 6 Ghiberti has a pool.
Does 6 Ghiberti have accessible units?
No, 6 Ghiberti does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Ghiberti have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Ghiberti has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Ghiberti have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Ghiberti does not have units with air conditioning.
