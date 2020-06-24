All apartments in Irvine
598 Cultivate

Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

598 Cultivate, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW Luxury Fully Detached Home has 3 Beds + Bonus Room, 2 Full Baths + 2 Half Baths and a 3rd Story Covered Deck w/ view of Saddleback Mountain and a 2-Car Garage + 1 ADD'L PRIVATE PARKING. Home is conveniently situated on street front lot with spacious front landscaping and a sizeable maintenance-free backyard for your Barbeque gathering. The open-concept living area w/ a roomy living room and dining room overlooking the gourmet kitchen w/ Quartz countertop island. The kitchen features quality GE Energy Star stainless steel appliances include a built-in 36" Cooktop w/ vent hood, oven, microwave, dishwasher, and Shaker Cabinets w/ Coastal Gray Stained. The 1st level has Upgraded Laminate Wood Flooring throughout w/ a Power Room for guests. All bedrooms are on 2nd level w/ a huge master suite and master bath w/ spacious subway tile shower stall. Both Full Baths have Dual Sink Vanities w/ Quartz Countertop. The 3rd level has a huge Bonus Room w/ its own Power Room and... did I mention an expansive Deck w/ Mountain View? The amenities are endless here at newly developed Cadence Park that is part of the OC Great Park Neighborhoods which feature 5 community parks (Cadence, Parasol, Beacon, The Pools and Pavilion Park). Residents can access all 4 main swimming pools plus an 8-lane competition pool at The Pools Park, LIFE WILL BE DIFFERENT HERE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 598 Cultivate have any available units?
598 Cultivate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 598 Cultivate have?
Some of 598 Cultivate's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 598 Cultivate currently offering any rent specials?
598 Cultivate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 598 Cultivate pet-friendly?
No, 598 Cultivate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 598 Cultivate offer parking?
Yes, 598 Cultivate offers parking.
Does 598 Cultivate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 598 Cultivate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 598 Cultivate have a pool?
Yes, 598 Cultivate has a pool.
Does 598 Cultivate have accessible units?
No, 598 Cultivate does not have accessible units.
Does 598 Cultivate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 598 Cultivate has units with dishwashers.
Does 598 Cultivate have units with air conditioning?
No, 598 Cultivate does not have units with air conditioning.

