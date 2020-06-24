598 Cultivate

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

BRAND NEW Luxury Fully Detached Home has 3 Beds + Bonus Room, 2 Full Baths + 2 Half Baths and a 3rd Story Covered Deck w/ view of Saddleback Mountain and a 2-Car Garage + 1 ADD'L PRIVATE PARKING. Home is conveniently situated on street front lot with spacious front landscaping and a sizeable maintenance-free backyard for your Barbeque gathering. The open-concept living area w/ a roomy living room and dining room overlooking the gourmet kitchen w/ Quartz countertop island. The kitchen features quality GE Energy Star stainless steel appliances include a built-in 36" Cooktop w/ vent hood, oven, microwave, dishwasher, and Shaker Cabinets w/ Coastal Gray Stained. The 1st level has Upgraded Laminate Wood Flooring throughout w/ a Power Room for guests. All bedrooms are on 2nd level w/ a huge master suite and master bath w/ spacious subway tile shower stall. Both Full Baths have Dual Sink Vanities w/ Quartz Countertop. The 3rd level has a huge Bonus Room w/ its own Power Room and... did I mention an expansive Deck w/ Mountain View? The amenities are endless here at newly developed Cadence Park that is part of the OC Great Park Neighborhoods which feature 5 community parks (Cadence, Parasol, Beacon, The Pools and Pavilion Park). Residents can access all 4 main swimming pools plus an 8-lane competition pool at The Pools Park, LIFE WILL BE DIFFERENT HERE!