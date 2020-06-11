All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

5971 Sierra Bravo

5971 Sierra Bravo Road · No Longer Available
Location

5971 Sierra Bravo Road, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Gorgeous Turtle Rock Home! Single level home located in one of the best neighborhoods in Turtle Rock! Amazing location across from the park and pool! Immaculate remodeled home with luxury upgrades throughout the home. Light and bright floor plan high ceilings,beautifully landscaped home. California native dry-scaping throughout front and back yard. New decomposed granite backyard pathway. Breathtaking acacia and bougainvillea, fruit trees: lemon,apricot, tangerine and lo-quat. Interior of the the home features luxury comforts:completely renovated bathrooms, sinks fixtures. Delightful tile work floors, lighted mirrors, custom remote controlled limestone fireplace. All new vinyl windows and sliding doors, custom blinds, custom entry cabinetry. Living space that invites relaxation and and comfort. Kitchen WI-FI enabled appliances:gas range w/griddle, dishwasher, chimney hood fan. Quartz counter tops and large Island great for family time conversation. Kohler fixtures, New disposal and glass Back Splash. Large refrigerator/freezer. Dream Home! Expanded master bathroom with rainfall shower fixtures, smart app controlled LED lighting. Welcome Home to the Amazing Turtle Rock! Luxury Lifestyle Living. Ready to move in and enjoy HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5971 Sierra Bravo have any available units?
5971 Sierra Bravo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 5971 Sierra Bravo have?
Some of 5971 Sierra Bravo's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5971 Sierra Bravo currently offering any rent specials?
5971 Sierra Bravo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5971 Sierra Bravo pet-friendly?
No, 5971 Sierra Bravo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 5971 Sierra Bravo offer parking?
No, 5971 Sierra Bravo does not offer parking.
Does 5971 Sierra Bravo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5971 Sierra Bravo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5971 Sierra Bravo have a pool?
Yes, 5971 Sierra Bravo has a pool.
Does 5971 Sierra Bravo have accessible units?
No, 5971 Sierra Bravo does not have accessible units.
Does 5971 Sierra Bravo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5971 Sierra Bravo has units with dishwashers.
Does 5971 Sierra Bravo have units with air conditioning?
No, 5971 Sierra Bravo does not have units with air conditioning.
