5971 Sierra Bravo

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access

Gorgeous Turtle Rock Home! Single level home located in one of the best neighborhoods in Turtle Rock! Amazing location across from the park and pool! Immaculate remodeled home with luxury upgrades throughout the home. Light and bright floor plan high ceilings,beautifully landscaped home. California native dry-scaping throughout front and back yard. New decomposed granite backyard pathway. Breathtaking acacia and bougainvillea, fruit trees: lemon,apricot, tangerine and lo-quat. Interior of the the home features luxury comforts:completely renovated bathrooms, sinks fixtures. Delightful tile work floors, lighted mirrors, custom remote controlled limestone fireplace. All new vinyl windows and sliding doors, custom blinds, custom entry cabinetry. Living space that invites relaxation and and comfort. Kitchen WI-FI enabled appliances:gas range w/griddle, dishwasher, chimney hood fan. Quartz counter tops and large Island great for family time conversation. Kohler fixtures, New disposal and glass Back Splash. Large refrigerator/freezer. Dream Home! Expanded master bathroom with rainfall shower fixtures, smart app controlled LED lighting. Welcome Home to the Amazing Turtle Rock! Luxury Lifestyle Living. Ready to move in and enjoy HOME!