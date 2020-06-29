59 Parkdale

Amenities

A beautiful Irvine Company home at Stonegate. With 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with upgraded single family home of Mendocino plan 3. Designed each bedroom has it own bathroom. The home is located in the award winning Irvine School District. It’s walking distance to the top ranked Stonegate Elementry School. It’s just minutes away from Woodbury Town Center, Cypress Village Shopping Center. The community has 4 pools, spas and 7 parks and also kids play ground, BBQ grills, picnic areas, basketball/tennis courts and Jeffrey open space Trail for the residents. Move in ready home!