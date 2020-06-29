All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:08 AM

59 Parkdale

59 Parkdale · No Longer Available
Location

59 Parkdale, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
A beautiful Irvine Company home at Stonegate. With 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with upgraded single family home of Mendocino plan 3. Designed each bedroom has it own bathroom. The home is located in the award winning Irvine School District. It’s walking distance to the top ranked Stonegate Elementry School. It’s just minutes away from Woodbury Town Center, Cypress Village Shopping Center. The community has 4 pools, spas and 7 parks and also kids play ground, BBQ grills, picnic areas, basketball/tennis courts and Jeffrey open space Trail for the residents. Move in ready home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Parkdale have any available units?
59 Parkdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 59 Parkdale have?
Some of 59 Parkdale's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Parkdale currently offering any rent specials?
59 Parkdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Parkdale pet-friendly?
No, 59 Parkdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 59 Parkdale offer parking?
No, 59 Parkdale does not offer parking.
Does 59 Parkdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Parkdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Parkdale have a pool?
Yes, 59 Parkdale has a pool.
Does 59 Parkdale have accessible units?
No, 59 Parkdale does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Parkdale have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Parkdale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Parkdale have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Parkdale does not have units with air conditioning.
