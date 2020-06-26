All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

58 Peppermint

58 Peppermint · No Longer Available
Location

58 Peppermint, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
This beautiful house has an open floor plan with 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and over tons of builder upgrades including French oak hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, crown molding, plantation shutters, custom draperies and all upgrades bathrooms. This warm and spacious home features an open floor plan, chef's kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, upgraded cabinetry, countertops and walk-in pantry. Great room opens to the conservatory with French door leading to the backyard. The downstairs also has an office, powder room and a guest suite with full bath. The second floor boasts designer carpeting throughout and the master suite with a beautiful bathroom, one junior suite and two more spacious bedrooms with a full bath. The 2-car garage has storage racks and epoxy flooring. It is walking distance to the Gold Ribbon Cypress Village Elementary and Jeffrey Trail Middle Schools, Olympic-sized swimming pool, spas, and parks and minutes from grocery stores, retail shops, restaurants and the world renowned Great Park, shopping centers (Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, Irvine Spectrum) and beaches. Easy access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Peppermint have any available units?
58 Peppermint doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 58 Peppermint have?
Some of 58 Peppermint's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Peppermint currently offering any rent specials?
58 Peppermint is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Peppermint pet-friendly?
No, 58 Peppermint is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 58 Peppermint offer parking?
Yes, 58 Peppermint offers parking.
Does 58 Peppermint have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Peppermint does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Peppermint have a pool?
Yes, 58 Peppermint has a pool.
Does 58 Peppermint have accessible units?
No, 58 Peppermint does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Peppermint have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Peppermint has units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Peppermint have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Peppermint does not have units with air conditioning.
