58 Peppermint

Amenities

This beautiful house has an open floor plan with 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and over tons of builder upgrades including French oak hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, crown molding, plantation shutters, custom draperies and all upgrades bathrooms. This warm and spacious home features an open floor plan, chef's kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, upgraded cabinetry, countertops and walk-in pantry. Great room opens to the conservatory with French door leading to the backyard. The downstairs also has an office, powder room and a guest suite with full bath. The second floor boasts designer carpeting throughout and the master suite with a beautiful bathroom, one junior suite and two more spacious bedrooms with a full bath. The 2-car garage has storage racks and epoxy flooring. It is walking distance to the Gold Ribbon Cypress Village Elementary and Jeffrey Trail Middle Schools, Olympic-sized swimming pool, spas, and parks and minutes from grocery stores, retail shops, restaurants and the world renowned Great Park, shopping centers (Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, Irvine Spectrum) and beaches. Easy access to freeways.