58 GRAY DOVE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool garage tennis court

This is beautiful two story 3 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom house located at Irvine Portola Springs neighborhood. Tumbled natural stone flooring through out downstairs. Formal dinning area with pass thru to kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances built-in refrigerator. Custom cabinets, granite counters. Over size island for casual dinning opens to family room. Great room has fireplace and building - in surround sound system. French door backyard with custom patio for outside dinning. All bedrooms has each own full bathroom. Master bedroom has over sized tub, private shower and walk in closet. Laundry room with sink. Three car tandem garage. association offers lighted tennis courts, Olympic pool with Jacuzzi, Club house, Sport Court. Parks and walking trails. New Irvine high school. Much more! Don’t miss out it !!!