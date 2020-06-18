All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

58 GRAY DOVE

58 Gray Dove · No Longer Available
Location

58 Gray Dove, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
garage
tennis court
This is beautiful two story 3 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom house located at Irvine Portola Springs neighborhood. Tumbled natural stone flooring through out downstairs. Formal dinning area with pass thru to kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances built-in refrigerator. Custom cabinets, granite counters. Over size island for casual dinning opens to family room. Great room has fireplace and building - in surround sound system. French door backyard with custom patio for outside dinning. All bedrooms has each own full bathroom. Master bedroom has over sized tub, private shower and walk in closet. Laundry room with sink. Three car tandem garage. association offers lighted tennis courts, Olympic pool with Jacuzzi, Club house, Sport Court. Parks and walking trails. New Irvine high school. Much more! Don’t miss out it !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 GRAY DOVE have any available units?
58 GRAY DOVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 58 GRAY DOVE have?
Some of 58 GRAY DOVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 GRAY DOVE currently offering any rent specials?
58 GRAY DOVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 GRAY DOVE pet-friendly?
No, 58 GRAY DOVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 58 GRAY DOVE offer parking?
Yes, 58 GRAY DOVE does offer parking.
Does 58 GRAY DOVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 GRAY DOVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 GRAY DOVE have a pool?
Yes, 58 GRAY DOVE has a pool.
Does 58 GRAY DOVE have accessible units?
No, 58 GRAY DOVE does not have accessible units.
Does 58 GRAY DOVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 GRAY DOVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 58 GRAY DOVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 GRAY DOVE does not have units with air conditioning.
