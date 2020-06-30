56 Chardonnay

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage tennis court

Welcome to the beautifully updated Chateaux neighborhood in Woodbridge home, with all the comforts and upgrades to compliment this fantastic location inside the loop near Southlake. Enjoy being the first to live in this newly renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom + HUGE loft, end-unit condo, in this most desirable Woodbridge location. It is superbly unique with a private courtyard and a convenient private balcony adjacent to the loft. It has a living room with fireplace, dining area, kitchen and bathroom on the main level along with desirable direct garage access. The kitchen has new stainless appliances included.

The spacious master bedroom has a newly renovated bathroom with custom vanities, tub with surrounding tile, new flooring, and more. The loft can also be used as a den, an office, or just an extra room. It is a quiet and mature neighborhood nearby Woodbridge High School and other Irvine award winning schools, including easy access to the 405 and to UCI, shopping and more!

Enjoy all of Woodbridge's and Southlake's wonderful amenities--the lake and beach club; several pools, parks, and nearby tennis club and more.