All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 56 Chardonnay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
56 Chardonnay
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:07 PM

56 Chardonnay

56 Chardonnay · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

56 Chardonnay, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to the beautifully updated Chateaux neighborhood in Woodbridge home, with all the comforts and upgrades to compliment this fantastic location inside the loop near Southlake. Enjoy being the first to live in this newly renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom + HUGE loft, end-unit condo, in this most desirable Woodbridge location. It is superbly unique with a private courtyard and a convenient private balcony adjacent to the loft. It has a living room with fireplace, dining area, kitchen and bathroom on the main level along with desirable direct garage access. The kitchen has new stainless appliances included.
The spacious master bedroom has a newly renovated bathroom with custom vanities, tub with surrounding tile, new flooring, and more. The loft can also be used as a den, an office, or just an extra room. It is a quiet and mature neighborhood nearby Woodbridge High School and other Irvine award winning schools, including easy access to the 405 and to UCI, shopping and more!
Enjoy all of Woodbridge's and Southlake's wonderful amenities--the lake and beach club; several pools, parks, and nearby tennis club and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Chardonnay have any available units?
56 Chardonnay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 56 Chardonnay have?
Some of 56 Chardonnay's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Chardonnay currently offering any rent specials?
56 Chardonnay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Chardonnay pet-friendly?
No, 56 Chardonnay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 56 Chardonnay offer parking?
Yes, 56 Chardonnay offers parking.
Does 56 Chardonnay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Chardonnay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Chardonnay have a pool?
Yes, 56 Chardonnay has a pool.
Does 56 Chardonnay have accessible units?
No, 56 Chardonnay does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Chardonnay have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Chardonnay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Chardonnay have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Chardonnay does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology