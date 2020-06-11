All apartments in Irvine
56 Amberleaf # 93

56 Amberleaf · No Longer Available
Location

56 Amberleaf, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
COMPLETELY DETACHED HOME located at the end of the cul-de-sac offers a nice front yard with white picket fence along with a wrap around back yard, perfect for entertaining. Charming 3 Bedroom with 2 car attached garage in the desirable Woodbridge Community!
COMPLETELY DETACHED HOME located at the end of the cul-de-sac offers a nice front yard with white picket fence along with a wrap around back yard, perfect for entertaining. Charming 3 Bedroom with 2 car attached garage in the desirable Woodbridge Community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Amberleaf # 93 have any available units?
56 Amberleaf # 93 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 56 Amberleaf # 93 have?
Some of 56 Amberleaf # 93's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Amberleaf # 93 currently offering any rent specials?
56 Amberleaf # 93 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Amberleaf # 93 pet-friendly?
Yes, 56 Amberleaf # 93 is pet friendly.
Does 56 Amberleaf # 93 offer parking?
Yes, 56 Amberleaf # 93 offers parking.
Does 56 Amberleaf # 93 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Amberleaf # 93 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Amberleaf # 93 have a pool?
No, 56 Amberleaf # 93 does not have a pool.
Does 56 Amberleaf # 93 have accessible units?
No, 56 Amberleaf # 93 does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Amberleaf # 93 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 Amberleaf # 93 has units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Amberleaf # 93 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 56 Amberleaf # 93 has units with air conditioning.
