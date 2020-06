Amenities

Beautiful new model home located in the heart of Irvine,Center Park West Community, very professional interior design with lots of upgrade, top appliance and furniture, walking distance to shopping center with great shops and restaurants ,step to clubhouse and recreation center ,featuring fitness center with exercise facility, yoga rooms, junior Olympic size pool, barbecue, meeting room, two outdoor jacuzzis and spa.fully furnished just bring your suitcase and move in!!