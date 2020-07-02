54 Streamwood

Amenities

Welcome to the spacious Northwood Condo in the community of Irvine Springs. This turn key corner upper unit features an open floor plan with new paint, carpet and stainless steel electric range. The expansive sun-soaked patio serves as an extension of the indoor living areas, form which you can enjoy views of the community running creek, lush landscaping and rock features.This unit offers one generously sized bedroom with direct access to the private bath with spacious vanity area and closet.Conveniently located near laundry room and carport. Desirable amenities in this community include sparkling pools, separate spas, tennis courts, clubhouse and laundry facilities, plus carport with storage. Short distance to restaurants, shopping, freeways and toll road. Award-winning Irvine Unified School District! Welcome home!