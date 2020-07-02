All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:35 AM

54 Streamwood

54 Streamwood · No Longer Available
Location

54 Streamwood, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome to the spacious Northwood Condo in the community of Irvine Springs. This turn key corner upper unit features an open floor plan with new paint, carpet and stainless steel electric range. The expansive sun-soaked patio serves as an extension of the indoor living areas, form which you can enjoy views of the community running creek, lush landscaping and rock features.This unit offers one generously sized bedroom with direct access to the private bath with spacious vanity area and closet.Conveniently located near laundry room and carport. Desirable amenities in this community include sparkling pools, separate spas, tennis courts, clubhouse and laundry facilities, plus carport with storage. Short distance to restaurants, shopping, freeways and toll road. Award-winning Irvine Unified School District! Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Streamwood have any available units?
54 Streamwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 54 Streamwood have?
Some of 54 Streamwood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Streamwood currently offering any rent specials?
54 Streamwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Streamwood pet-friendly?
No, 54 Streamwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 54 Streamwood offer parking?
Yes, 54 Streamwood offers parking.
Does 54 Streamwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Streamwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Streamwood have a pool?
Yes, 54 Streamwood has a pool.
Does 54 Streamwood have accessible units?
No, 54 Streamwood does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Streamwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Streamwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Streamwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Streamwood does not have units with air conditioning.

